Good works: ‘No-contact’ food drive in Seaview neighborhood benefits Edmonds Food Bank

In the age of COVID-19, “no-contact” delivery is now commonplace. An Edmonds woman has launched a “no-contact” way to help the Edmonds Food Bank.

Laurie Beach, who lives in Edmonds’ Seaview neighborhood, began the contactless food drive in her yard, under a “Giving Tree” located at the corner of 88th Avenue West and 192nd Street Southwest, last Wednesday — and intends to keep it going through this Wednesday, April 22. Just drop off non-perishables next to the sign visible from the road.

“We started this to bring joys and smiles to the neighborhood — and now it’s turned into a perfect vision of how kind and generous our community is,” Beach said.

So far, Beach — an agent for the Winderemere North real estate office in Lynnwood — has collected two carloads full of non-perishable food and $600 cash.