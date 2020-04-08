Inslee announces emergency grant program to help small businesses

Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday announced a new program aimed at helping small businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Working Washington Small Business Emergency Grant (WWSBEG) program is being offered by the Washington State Department of Commerce to provide a limited number of businesses with emergency funds of up to $10,000.

Businesses eligible for the WWSBEG program:

Must have been in business for at least one year

Must have 1-10 employees, including the proprietor

Must demonstrate specific ways in which COVID-19 government actions have impacted the business

For more information and to apply, visit startup.choosewashingtonstate.com/covid-grants.

Additionally, the Economic Alliance Snohomish County has launched a COVID-19 Local Business Resource website.