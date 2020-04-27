Latest book from Edmonds business educator Carol Sanford wins two awards

The latest book from Edmonds resident and business executive educator Carol Sanford — The Regenerative Life: Transform Any Organization, Our Society, and Your Destiny —has been honored with two recent awards.

The book earned a Book Excellence Award in the self-help category, and it was named best of the year in the motivational category from the National Association of Book Entrepreneurs (NABE) Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards.

You can learn more about the book from Sanford’s website,

A business executive educator for nearly 40 years and across nearly 30 industries, Sanford has served as a guest lecturer at Harvard, MIT, Stanford and Ross Michigan. Sanford’s books are required reading at over 100 universities including Harvard, Stanford, Babson and University of Michigan.