Letter to the editor: Chinese government must be held accountable for its role in coronavirus pandemic

My father immigrated to Seattle from China with his parents when he was young. In the ’80s I earned some money for myself by going to China to teach English. I met my wife there and we fell in love. She was a young pharmacist whose family had their own business and was doing quite well, even by American standards. However, she was a Christian and the CPC (which is officially an atheist party) didn’t make their life easy as far as that goes. The church was constantly harassed and some members were even arrested. Despite having a great business and career, we decided to marry and move to the United States. She came here on a K-1 visa and after a few years (and after having two kids of our own) she was naturalized. We have an all-American family. She was eventually able to work for a pharmacy and I became Doctor of Psychology (PsyD). We currently live in Edmonds.

I have friends who have Chinese restaurants and I feel horrible about how affected they are by the decline in business and the coronavirus. I know all restaurants are experiencing a devastating loss in business right now, but I hear of discrimination against Chinese-owned establishments in particular. A friend of ours who owns a restaurant in Toronto has a son who experienced racial slurs while delivering food. He won’t deliver food any more he is so affected by it. Some of my friends in the Chinese community are even buying firearms because they fear some sort of societal retribution. We watch the news and hear rhetoric about how the coronavirus is the “China-Flu.” It has us all concerned. No one should have to buy firearms to feel safe.

Chinese communities are especially close-knit and proud. Even though we are in America, there is still a strong cultural need for us to conform to ideological values imposed by the CPC. Individuality can be a liability in some situations. External pressures can separated us from other Americans. Ultimately though, there’s a reason why my wife and I live here and not Wenzhou. Control over our religion forced us to leave China. The CPC even went after the family business as a means to get compliance. All of us who become American have our reasons. That’s just ours.

China knew about human-to-human transmissibility back in December. U.S. networks almost universally condemn the Navy for relieving Captain Brett Crozier for writing a letter about people on his boat being sick. China would have executed him if it were a Chinese ship. China arrested and jailed doctors, like Dr. Li Wenliang, for trying to alert the world about the virus. The government actively hoarded masks and other PPE while the rest of the world was unaware of how the virus could spread. China has been using this opportunity to expand its big-brother state. The U.S. media will blame President Trump for everything and sometimes he is to blame. However, this may very well be the “China-Flu” because of how China exacerbated the pandemic through censorship and misinformation.

I’ve read letters from other Chinese-Americans who are concerned about CV being called the “China-Flu.” These concerns aren’t wrong, but there needs to be more perspective. A white friend of mine told me he might not be able to see his grandparents ever again because they are old, vulnerable to the virus, and there is a travel ban. We all need to stop highlighting division, and now isn’t the time for Chinese-Americans to criticize how white Americans feel (or don’t feel) about a virus brought here from China. If we don’t hold the Chinese government accountable, then it will happen again. I am a little offended by those calling it the “China-Flu.” This is partly just a bombastic stunt by the President. It’s a stunt but I feel like it could bring about the right change if the focus stays where it belongs.

My wife and I don’t own a restaurant, but if we did I would raise an American flag above the doors and tell our country “we love you and we’re in this with you.” Every fellow American I know would be proud to order food from that restaurant.

Respectfully,

Dr. Peter Zhao

Edmonds