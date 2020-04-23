Letter to the editor: PPE and testing should be prioritized for senior care facilities

Editor:

Our hospitals, and their brave health care workers, are often first to come to mind in the heroic fight to save lives from this coronavirus outbreak. They are on the “front lines,” as some might say, in treating and caring for those affected in the most critical way, whether they may live or die from this horrible virus and they deserve our utmost gratitude for their service to others.

There are others who might not immediately come to mind to thank, unless you have a relative or friend in one of Edmonds’ many Assisted Living Facilities, Nursing Homes, Memory Care Centers, and Private Group Homes (almost 20 or more in Edmonds alone). They are the brave workers at these facilities, including the tenacious nurse directors and administrators furiously working to figure out how to get PPE supplies and testing, nursing assistants and caregivers making sure every resident’s individual needs are taken care of safely, food care chefs and those who deliver meals that keep the residents well-nourished, front office workers who answer phones and patiently listen to those residents and their relatives, answering all sorts of questions or just being a kind voice on the line, all while lonely residents are told to isolate in their rooms. They also include activity directors working so hard to keep up residents’ physical activity now with social distancing and, just as importantly, keeping their spirits up as best they can. Do not forget the maintenance directors who keep all the buildings and operations moving along seamlessly and housekeeping workers who really are the literal front lines everywhere working to protect residents and staff alike.

My concern is that the brave and tireless hard work at these facilities is being done with very little assistance and guidance from the County, State and Governor. I have heard from some in these facilities that they have been given precious little direction or resources to assist them in this life and death work protecting the most vulnerable living among us, even now two months after the horrible Life Care Center outbreak in February in Kirkland. I ask that our leadership in Edmonds put out an open letter to our Governor as well as our County and State Representatives, urging them to prioritize the resources and guidance to our nursing, assisted living, memory care and group homes immediately. Simply relying on this help to come some future day with no sense of urgency is simply not acceptable. They must try harder. In doing research into how other states are prioritizing these vulnerable populations, please take a look at Florida, a state with a very high number of seniors in these various living situations. As a state they have procured, to just these facilities alone, nearly 7 million masks, 500,000 face shields and 1 million gloves. They have 50 mobile testing teams using the national guard, to go out and have already tested more than 4,000 of the staff and residents in these long-term care facilities, as we now know they are often asymptomatic before a critical outbreak happens. These facilities in Florida have clear directives from the State on what is required, and they have onsite visits to these facilities to aid them in their care.

Snohomish and King Counties have already been able to get together groups to go out and help our homeless population, also a vulnerable population, but where are the groups going out to visit these nursing and elderly living situations? PPE and testing should be prioritized for these facilities before there is an outbreak as otherwise it will be too late, which we learned from being the first in the nation with a deadly outbreak in a nursing facility way back in February.

I have seen first-hand that it is only through the urgency and tenacity on the part of the individuals working in these assisted living and other types of group homes that these facilities are able to survive, doing everything in their power to get needed supplies and resources for their precious residents. Also, many of these facilities are now operating at reduced staffing levels due to the fear of this virus. Those dedicated workers who remain at work have risked themselves and have volunteered to change their home lives, self-isolating among other family members so as not to risk infecting them or, as is possible, bringing the virus back into their workplace and many are routinely working double shifts or overtime. Clearly it is only through their hard work around the clock that needs are met. They make sure everyone gets their life-saving regular medications and gets fed nutritious meals, all while trying to figure out the best ways to do what they have always done before, but now having to do it in a new and completely different way. They are writing their own “new normal” routines. We, and they, are in uncharted territory and we rely on the ingenuity, care and devotion of these dedicated folks working for our older loved ones, usually behind the scenes. This is something in my own life for which I am grateful. Please help urge our Governor, State and County leaders to give these long-term care facilities the focused guidelines and direct support they need now.

If you know of someone working in one of these facilities, please take a moment to thank them for giving to our most vulnerable and treasured seniors the best of themselves as caretakers.

Michelle Dotsch, DDS

Edmonds