Letter to the editor: Sculptors Workshop would appreciate rent relief

Editor:

I am writing in support of the proposal for rent relief for Sculptors Workshop in the Frances Anderson Center. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, all members have not had access to our studio. Sculptors Workshop is a non-profit organization that was invited by the City of Edmonds to the Frances Anderson center in 1981. Our studio is a well-equipped working space that provides our members with tools, equipment & working surfaces to facilitate their creations. The space is a sanctuary for members who gather to create, share ideas and learn from each other.

Over the years, our members have been instrumental in bringing local ceramic art to the community and the Edmonds School District. Most students in the district over the last four decades have been introduced to clay, and many have participated in group projects displayed in their schools through the direction of our members.

Our members have also volunteered, donated or contributed to local organizations including Washington Kids in transition, Empty bowls, the Edmonds Waterfront Center, the Edmonds Arts Festival, and many others.

In order to retain artists, we attempt to keep our fees affordable. Sculptors Workshop has two popular fundraisers per year (May and November) in the Frances Anderson Center that provides the community with beautiful, original and affordable ceramic artwork. These biannual fundraisers are vital to fund our expenses. A percentage of our fundraisers provides our organization with funds for maintenance and equipment needed to run a studio. Profits from members sales help pay for clay, materials and rent. Our scheduled May 1st and 2nd fundraiser has been cancelled due to the building closure, which has diminished our finances.

Sculptors Workshop has had a very long history (almost 40 years) and a very strong bond to the Frances Anderson Center and the City of Edmonds. Our existence and growth depends on your continued support. Any rent relief you can provide would be greatly appreciated by our members.

Thank you.

Mike O’Day

Director, Sculptors Workshop, Edmonds