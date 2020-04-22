Letter to the editor: Thanks for supporting the Edmonds Food Bank

Editor:

The board members and volunteers of the Edmonds Food Bank wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to the many organizations and individuals who have stepped up to assist us in meeting the needs of the Edmonds community over the past few months. We especially wish to thank the Hazel Miller Foundation, Verdant Health, the Hubbard Family Foundation, and the City of Edmonds for their generous support along with many service organizations, churches, businesses and individuals.

As you probably already realize, the need for food bank services has been nothing short of overwhelming in recent times. With millions of people out of work, the vast number of businesses closed, and schools shut down, there are ever-increasing numbers of people who are experiencing food insecurity. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Edmonds Food Bank has increased the numbers of families being served. This past week, for example, we accommodated 339 families, or approximately 1,350 individuals.

Because of the increased support of the community, we have been able to completely change our delivery system in order to observe all of the safety measures required to protect both customers and volunteers. Now, instead of using a grocery-shopping method of distributing needed food supplies, we have instituted a “drive-up” delivery system, by appointment, which is both safe and efficient.

Since many volunteers fall into the “at risk” category, many younger volunteers have come forward to fill these essential positions. We are observing proper distancing, using masks, and using rigorous sanitizing practices. This means fewer volunteers working longer hours.

As a result of increased community generosity, we have been able to meet two new demands on our organization by purchasing a used refrigerated-box truck, which is able to transport more perishable foods safely as well as greatly increasing on-site cold-storage capacity. This results in less handling and thus is safer and more efficient.

As hard hit as the local restaurants have been during the pandemic, many of them have given food that they had on hand to the Edmonds Food Bank. We’d like to thank Shooby Doo and the Santa Fe Mexican Grill and Cantina for their generous donations.

In addition to our regular three days per week food service schedule, we also have specific outreach programs for those who can’t come to the food bank. They include the Nourishing Network to support students in the Edmonds School District, the “pop-up” service of grocery delivery at College Place Middle School for families in that area, and home delivery to seniors with disabilities who can’t get out to the food bank. We appreciate the volunteer drivers from the Edmonds Senior Center for helping deliver this much needed food. We also deliver food to Trinity Lutheran Church for their Neighbors in Need program.

As we listen to the news about the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on families and individuals, we know that the need for food banks will grow long into the future. Edmonds Food Bank thanks our neighbors for their support. We couldn’t do this without you.

Edmonds residents who wish to receive groceries should go to: www.edmondsfoodbank.org/get-food to order. The list of food available for that week is printed in three languages — English, Spanish, and Russian. Ordering times are listed on that site, and you will receive an email confirming your order and assigning a pick-up appointment time. For those who cannot order online, We have drive-up ordering available on Monday from 4-5:30 p.m. and on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon.

Thanks to our generous donors and volunteers, the Edmonds Food Bank will continue to offer food to our neighbors during these very trying times. To find out more about the Edmonds Food Bank, go to: www.edmondsfoodbank.org Your continued support is greatly appreciated.

Dick Van Hollebeke

For the Board of Directors of the Edmonds Food Bank