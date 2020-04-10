Local libraries may be closed but Wi-Fi access is available outside

For those who don’t have internet access at home, a significant downside of the stay-at-home orders to fight COVID-19 has been the accompanying closure of Sno-Isle Libraries branches and its free wireless connection.

This is especially true for those who need to go online to perform essential tasks, such as applying for unemployment or job hunting during the economic downturn

However, help is on the way: Local librarians confirm that the library’s Wi-Fi signal can be accessed from their parking lots, with a few caveats.

While the Edmonds Library at 650 Main St. has Wi-Fi available 24 hours a day, the best connection is at the lower/west lot, said Librarian Richard Suico. “It’s a concrete building so if you park nearer to windows, you’ll get a better signal,” he said.

The libraries in both Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace also have a Wi-Fi signal in their respective parking lots, accessible from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W. and the Mountlake Terrace Library is at 23300 58th Ave. W.