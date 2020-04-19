Love the Edmonds Library? Join the Friends

A library can never have too many friends. For over 40 years, the Friends of the Edmonds Library has built community support for Edmonds Library programs and services. And you can support the Friends’ mission by becoming a member.

Have you used a computer at the library? Friends contribute to that quality equipment. Have you admired the plants or freshwater aquarium? Friends provide the monetary support to maintain these amenities. Are you aware of the “Coffee and Conversations with a Social Worker” program, to connect people to critical public services? Friends fund this program and many others.

And the Friends remind library users that while the library building may be temporarily closed, the library is always working for you, with dynamic online services and WiFi access from the parking lot.

Consider joining the Friends during National Library Week. Annual dues are $10 per person, $15 per family, or $100 for a business sponsorship.

Membership dues, sponsorships and funds generated from book sales allow the Friends’ volunteer-led organization to respond to library needs, and to undertake projects that fall outside the library’s established budget. Friends funds provide Orca and shower cards to supplement food bank donations for individuals experiencing economic hardships. The Friends provide community grants to organizations enabling lifelong learning, including a recent award to Washington Kids in Transition to support their work to address the needs of students impacted by homelessness in the Edmonds School District.

“In our current economic climate, government and city budgets may be impacted, which could affect our local libraries,” the Friends said in an annoncement. “If you believe, as we do, that the Edmonds Library is a pillar of our community, please join us today.”