Lynnwood Convention Center issues call for art for upcoming show

The Lynnwood Convention Center has issues a call for art for its summer/fall exhibit, “Northwest Enterprise: Working in the Northwest.”

The show, which is set to run from July 5-Dec. 16, will showcase art illustrating scenes and vignettes from all aspects of the working life, and workers in the Northwest. These could be maritime-, agricultural-, urban- and transportation-based, in a variety of styles and media.

The deadline for digital submissions is April 27.

The Lynnwood Convention Center hosts two art shows a year, which run approximately six months each. All shows are juried by professionals from the local arts community, and they choose the works to be shown from artist submissions.