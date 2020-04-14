Lynnwood Convention Center issues call for art for upcoming show

The Lynnwood Convention Center has issues a call for art for its summer/fall exhibit, “Northwest Enterprise: Working in the Northwest.”

The show, which is set to run from July 5-Dec. 16, will showcase art illustrating scenes and vignettes from all aspects of the working life, and workers in the Northwest. These could be maritime-, agricultural-, urban- and transportation-based, in a variety of styles and media.

The deadline for digital submissions is April 27.

The Lynnwood Convention Center hosts two art shows a year, which run approximately six months each. All shows are juried by professionals from the local arts community, and they choose the works to be shown from artist submissions.

Learn more in the attachments below:
