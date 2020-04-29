Nelson charts path for Edmonds to emerge from COVID crisis

In a virtual town hall on Tuesday afternoon, Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson provided information and answered questions on the state of the community’s response to the COVID epidemic and how we will take steps to reopen.

“I’m seeing lots of actions every day by citizens and businesses in our community,” Nelson began. “It’s because of these actions that I know our city will get through this. Today I want to share with you the things we are all doing to help, how we will reopen, and answer your questions.”

Explaining that much of the details have yet to be worked out, Nelson stressed that he would be concentrating on “big picture things.”

“Right now we’re looking at how we can help those most vulnerable and most in need while we continue to provide essential services,” he said. “We’re particularly concentrating on our seniors and small businesses who have been disproportionately hit by the COVID crisis.”

He cited the Community Economic and Relief Fund, which is providing $200,000 to the Edmonds Food Bank, the Edmonds Senior Center and the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

“We’re already seeing the impact of this,” he continued. “The Edmonds Food Bank has been able to acquire a new refrigeration truck while doubling the number of folks it serves. Through the senior center they are helping ensure that the food gets to seniors who need it while allowing them to stay safe at home and not expose themselves to the virus. We have 10,000 seniors in our community, and we need to do whatever we can to help them stay healthy.”

Moving on to the challenges faced by businesses, Nelson stressed that small businesses play a critical role in the community and local economy, and the importance of offsetting the impact of the COVID shutdown on them. He cited how the city is partnering with the Edmonds Chamber Foundation’s WISH program, which provides grants to local businesses.

“Through our partnership with the Chamber Foundation we’ve been able to double the size of these grants from $500 to $1,000,” he said. “These provide direct funding to businesses to hire other Edmonds businesses to help with things like social media campaigns, marketing, financial planning and more, and will help position them to successfully reopen. We now have more than 35 local businesses that have benefitted from WISH grants.”

A safe experience for all

Nelson then went on to talk about how Edmonds will reopen in the coming weeks and months, what it could look like, and how to do it safely.

“First and foremost, this must be a safe experience for all,” he stressed. “Businesses are already opening in several other states, and many folks there are not feeling safe. We don’t want that in our city.”

He went on to explain that keeping the process safe will mean bringing on support from the medical community, listening to the advice of experts, and taking the whole process in “baby steps.”

Citing the Edmonds Museum Farmers’ Market as an example, he characterized the market opening May 9 as more of “an outdoor grocery store” that will follow Snohomish Health District and State Department of Health guidelines.

“This will likely mean limiting how many are in the market at a time, what is being sold, spacing of stalls, and more,” he explained, adding the market is not going to be so much a place to hang out, converse, and soak up the ambiance, as a place to buy your groceries and take them home.

Construction projects are another area that will be different, and Nelson said that the Governor’s Office has already provided some guidance.

“One challenge will be providing running water and wash stations,” he added. “Public works is already looking at ways to offer this. That’s just the kind of collaboration that will help us get through this, so hats off to them.”

Reopening parks and the fishing pier

Adding that the governor also talked Monday about opening recreation areas, Nelson stressed that wash stations, social distancing, multi-language signage and guidance will be part of reopening previously closed parks in Edmonds.

“We’re looking at re-opening parks sometime after May 5,” he said. But for many parks the parking lots will remain closed. “We don’t want these to become places of congregation where social distancing standards are not kept,” he added. “But at the same time, we want to make sure that folks with mobility issues have priority, and we’ve been having conversations with Acting Police Chief Lawless on how this could be best enforced.”

To reinforce the need for social distancing, the Edmonds Fishing Pier, Marina Beach Park, the off-leash dog park and the Brackett’s Landing North parking lot are currently closed. So are the restrooms, playground equipment, sport courts and playground equipment. All other parks, the beach and the beach walkway are open.

Regarding the fishing pier, Nelson explained that the configuration of the pier poses some challenges for users to implement appropriate social distancing, health and safety guidelines, and that he is working with the parks department to identify ways to ensure that potential pier users remain safe.

This led into the general topic of social distancing enforcement, with Nelson pointing out that so far voluntary compliance has been working “pretty well” in Edmonds.

“Edmonds Police have received complaints, and when officers contact the offenders and ask them to disperse the cooperation has been good,” he explained. “We have a presence, but it’s primarily based on voluntary compliance.”

Financial impacts to the city

Regarding financial impacts, Nelson reported a 9.2 percent drop in revenue to the city’s general fund attributable to the COVID-induced economic slowdown.

“We’re looking for ways to offset this, and have identified $1.5 million in potential savings by delaying certain lower priority projects and not filling non-essential positions,” he said. Noting that Edmonds has a lower employee-per-capita ratio than many other cities in the region, Nelson said that the city is in a “strong place” compared to other cities and that in a sense has been positioning itself to weather a recession long before COVID hit.

“Hats off to the city staff who have been working on this for a long time, and to former Mayor Dave Earling and the council who made the decisions that put us where we are today,” Nelson said.

“As we move forward to the 2021 budget process, we will need to be mindful of which projects should be prioritized or put on hold,” he added. “We’re committed to involving citizens in this, so stay tuned for opportunities for public involvement and collaboration as we go forward on the budget.”

Nelson ended his prepared remarks by announcing some good news from Olympia.

“I’m happy to share with you that the governor announced earlier today that Edmonds will be receiving $1.2 million from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security) program to aid in our response,” he said. “The money is earmarked to be used for critical expenses arising from the COVID crisis. We’ll be looking at the options and opportunities and will let you know how we decide to use it. It was just announced today, and the details are still being worked out. We’ll know more in about 10 days.”

Questions and answers

Moving on to questions and answers, Nelson first addressed a query posed by a citizen on how he is feeling about the city’s response to the COVID crisis so far.

“I think we’re doing fine so far,” Nelson responded. “We haven’t had to deal with this kind of virus before, so there’s not really a structure in place to take it on. We’re tracking numbers and overall they’re definitely dropping, so that tells me we’re on the right track.”

Another asked about why it is necessary to isolate members of the community.

“We’re taking direction from the health district and the Governor’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order, and it’s making a difference,” Nelson said.

A boat owner asked about marina operations and when those will reopen, to which Nelson responded that he understands that limited marina operations will resume on May 1. (See our story here for more information.)

The next question was about whether the annual Memorial Day ceremonies will be held at the Edmonds Cemetery. Nelson said that while the Memorial Day event is canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the cemetery will be open to visitors on Memorial Day.

Asked if city staff would be taking a pay cut, Nelson responded that while the city remains in a strong financial position, “all options are on the table.”

The next questioner asked about potential rent reductions for Port of Edmonds tenants, specifically those in Harbor Square.

“The port is a separate agency with its own elected body,” Nelson pointed out. “I understand they voted to support a rent deferral, and that a number of their tenants have signed up.”

Asked to expand on citizen involvement in the 2021 budget process, Nelson stressed that this will be a priority.

“As restrictions ease, we will go back to neighborhood meetings to get input,” he said. “I think it’s very important to get this on all programs and activities in the city. Stay tuned for ways we can all collaborate.”

The next questioner asked why the city supported guaranteed loans to the Edmonds Center for the Arts and the Edmonds Senior Center.

“The senior center and the ECA are vital parts of our community and true community assets from which we all benefit,” Nelson responded. “These are loans, not grants, and are being repaid with interest.”

Asked about the closure of Sunset Avenue to traffic, Nelson pointed out that the primary purpose is to ensure that Sunset remains a safe place for walkers who need to maintain social distancing during the COVID crisis. He added that it is not meant to be permanent.

Nelson took this opportunity to address the question of possible additional street closures, saying that as the city reopens, one possibility under discussion is closing additional streets to traffic and then open them to pedestrians, which would allow restaurants to expand their outdoor tables beyond the sidewalks.

“If forced to limit capacity to 50 percent, many restaurants might not survive,” he explained. “Closing the streets would provide a bigger area for social distancing and allow restaurants to stay open at the same time. The idea would be to have a block or maybe three where this would happen, and use ropes or some other type of barricade to define the space. It might be just be in the evenings, allowing the streets to remain open during the day to traffic as usual. This is just an example of the kind of ideas we’re looking at. And it wouldn’t necessarily be limited to the bowl – the idea may be viable in places like Highway 99 and Five Corners. We want to know what you think.”

The next question was about virtual meetings, and whether the lessons learned by holding meetings on Zoom might carry over post-COVID.

“There’s definitely pros and cons to this,” Nelson responded. “Zoom presents challenges like limiting the level of public interactivity at council and other meetings. But for now we need to use it to keep the lights on.”

Asked about city crews not wearing masks on the job, Nelson pointed out that masks are issued to all city crews, and they are encouraged to use them on a regular basis. Where and how we will require them are good questions that need to be asked, he added.

The next questioner asked how long residents will have to do social distancing, and whether this would go away as the crisis fades.

“Social distancing will pretty much be with us for a long time,” Nelson responded. “I know it can be frustrating, but it will make us safer and stronger as a community in the long run. The hard reality is that we will have to keep doing it. Until we have a cure, social distancing will be with us.

“The only reason the virus is leveling off now is because we’re all mostly staying home and practicing distancing when we’re out,” he added. “We need to follow the guidance from the Governor’s Office. ”

Asked about the dog park closure, Nelson pointed out that social distancing is particularly difficult there because when dogs start barking or interacting, the owners tend to get involved. “We’ll have to think about this,” he said. “I don’t have an answer yet, we’ll study that and come up with a safe way to do it. I’m supportive of the dog park.”

The fate of summer events like an Edmonds Kind of Fourth of July and Concerts in the Park was the next question.

“I’m talking with the Parks Department now about how this will work,” Nelson said. “Generally speaking, the presumption is that large events will be cancelled. We will begin with smaller events like block parties, for example, give it some lag time, and watch the numbers. We want to be sure the numbers don’t start going up again. I hope we’ll have some answers about concerts in the parks later this week. Stay tuned.”

Nelson also pointed out that in the interest of social distancing, plans for the summer trolley are on hold right now. “We want to encourage folks to visit Edmonds when it’s safe to do so,” he added.

Asked about the possibility of one-way sidewalks to help maintain social distance, Nelson responded that it’s a good idea, and the kind of thinking we need to do.

The final question concerned activities at the Frances Anderson Center, specifically pickleball.

“I know pickleball is very very popular right now,” Nelson responded. “As with other things, we’ll be looking for guidance from the health district and other officials.”

In conclusion, Nelson stressed how much he cares about our city and how proud he is of how well we’re doing during the COVID crisis.

“I see the caring all around me,” he said. “Delivering meals to health care workers, Edmonds businesses pitching in to help school kids, making hand sanitizer for first responders, citizens going above and beyond. These things make us stronger. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Stay safe, stay healthy.”

— Story and photo by Larry Vogel