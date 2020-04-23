On Earth Day, Mayor Nelson unveils Conservation Advisory Committee

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson Wednesday announced the formation of the Mayor’s Conservation Advisory Committee, which he says will help fulfill his commitment to preserving the environment and enhancing the quality of life in Edmonds.
In a city announcement, Nelson said that the all-volunteer committee, made up of local residents, will advise him on community stewardship actions in Edmonds that conserve and enhance healthy air, land and water resources, as well as wildlife habitat.
“It’s viewing what we do as a city and what we do as residents through a green lens to make Edmonds a healthier place now and in the future,” Nelson said.
Conservation Advisory Committee members are Marjie Fields, Lora Hein, Deborah Hopkins, Alan Mearns, Denise Miller, Joe Scordino, Kathleen Sears, Mike Shaw, Erin Zackey, and Councilmember Susan Paine.
Nelson said he wants the group to advise the city and residents on a wide range of work, actions and activities — from sustainable gardening to sustainable practices for city projects — to increase wildlife habitat, protect open spaces, wetlands and streams.
Committee members are already at work suggesting ways to observe the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day safely within the current stay-at-home guidelines, including the following:
- Do a bird count in your own backyard, patio, or at a nearby park – check out Bird Web if you want to identify what you are seeing.
- Pull out some invasive plants in your own backyard, such as English ivy, holly, Himalayan blackberry, or spurge laurel. Check out the WA State Noxious Weed Control Board to identify them.
- Plant something new in your garden or yard! Plant a tree! Consider planting natives as they are beneficial to our local wildlife, Go Natives Nursery, Swansons Nursery and Sky Nursery are all local and currently open for purchases of native plant material.
- Check out Edmonds Demonstration Garden Facebook Page for ideas and inspiration as well.
- Don some gloves and go on a litter hunt. Make it a math activity and see which family member can find more. Stay safe, stay near your home, and watch out for cars and dangerous litter.
- Commit to decreasing, avoiding or stopping use of chemical fertilizers, weed killers, and pesticides.
- Reduce, reuse, and recycle. Cut down on what you throw away.
- Go for a walk or bike ride and “connect with this beautiful planet.”