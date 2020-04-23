On Earth Day, Mayor Nelson unveils Conservation Advisory Committee

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson Wednesday announced the formation of the Mayor’s Conservation Advisory Committee, which he says will help fulfill his commitment to preserving the environment and enhancing the quality of life in Edmonds.

In a city announcement, Nelson said that the all-volunteer committee, made up of local residents, will advise him on community stewardship actions in Edmonds that conserve and enhance healthy air, land and water resources, as well as wildlife habitat.

“It’s viewing what we do as a city and what we do as residents through a green lens to make Edmonds a healthier place now and in the future,” Nelson said.

Conservation Advisory Committee members are Marjie Fields, Lora Hein, Deborah Hopkins, Alan Mearns, Denise Miller, Joe Scordino, Kathleen Sears, Mike Shaw, Erin Zackey, and Councilmember Susan Paine.

Nelson said he wants the group to advise the city and residents on a wide range of work, actions and activities — from sustainable gardening to sustainable practices for city projects — to increase wildlife habitat, protect open spaces, wetlands and streams.

Committee members are already at work suggesting ways to observe the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day safely within the current stay-at-home guidelines, including the following: