Options unveiled to boost Edmonds businesses, nonprofits amid COVID-19 restrictions

As Edmonds businesses and non-profits navigate how to survive the restrictions and shutdowns aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19, a coalition of entities has stepped up to provide easy ways for people to help their favorite shops, services, restaurants and organizations.

Resources launched this week include:

KeepEdmondsStrong, an independent community service website built and maintained by volunteers, and led by Charlie Coutts of Edmonds’ Sound IT Solutions. This effort includes a list of local directories where customers can buy local food or drink, prepay for future services, and even help a local business or non-profit meet a rent payment or receive in-kind donations. There is also a link to a website form where business owners can directly submit information about a service or need. Finally, Keep Edmonds Strong lists business resources provided through the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s WISH Fund and its business-to-business support grants.

LoveEdmonds, a joint effort between the City of Edmonds and the Edmonds Downtown Alliance designed to connect home-bound residents to business and services that are providing take-out, delivery, online shopping, gift cards and/or “shop-forward” options — and also prepay for future goods or services.

edmondsdowntown.org, created by the Edmonds Downtown Alliance (aka Ed!), and updated regularly with information about downtown businesses that are continuing to offer Edmonds residents goods and services.

MyEdmondsNews, which created and maintains a dedicated listing of restaurants offering take-out and delivery. Coming later this week is a new self-service directory where both businesses and non-profits can tell customers not only what they have for sale but what they need to survive — like rent help — during the COVID-19 crisis.

In addition, the City of Edmonds has produced a flyer, with information about these resources in five languages, to be distributed by volunteers to small businesses along the Highway 99 corridor and other neighborhood business districts.

“Kudos go out to a dedicated group of community partners, including Ed!, MyEdmondsNews, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, as well as the technical skills of Hiatt Studios and Sound IT Solutions in standing up these new websites,” said City of Edmonds Economic Development and Community Services Director Patrick Doherty. “Not only do we want to connect local residents to local goods and services available today, we want to ensure these businesses can weather the current storm so as to help bring Edmonds back as strong as ever when this is all behind us.”