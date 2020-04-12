Reader view: On the lighter side

Reader Carol Schillios passed along some humor — shared by a friend — as we try to keep our stay-at-home sanity:

I used to spin that toilet paper like I was on Wheel of Fortune. Now I turn it like I’m cracking a safe

I need to practice social-distancing from the refrigerator.

Still haven’t decided where to go for Easter —– The Living Room or The Bedroom

Every few days try your jeans on just to make sure they fit. Pajamas will have you believe all is well in the kingdom.

I don’t think anyone expected that when we changed the clocks we’d go from Standard Time to the Twilight Zone.

This morning I saw a neighbor talking to her cat. It was obvious she thought her cat understood her. I came into my house, told my dog….. we laughed a lot.