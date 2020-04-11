Reader view: Silent no more — fear or faith

On one of our daily walks with the family dog, my youngest asked me if there was anything that ever scared me when I served in the military. The quick answer was yes.

Even before I got to bootcamp. Even before I deployed.

I remember standing in my underwear at the MEP (Military Entry Processing) center waiting on my physical — in a long line of other half-naked guys of all shapes, sizes and colors — praying I didn’t get booted for having flat feet. I didn’t even know what that was, but that seemed to be a common disqualifier that day.

I didn’t have a back-up plan. I had received a couple college offers but I was hell-bent on becoming Maverick from Top Gun so I hadn’t entertained any of those offers. If flat feet took me out, I had some explaining to do in my friends’ circle. And for an 18-year-old — at least for me — that was one thing I was afraid to do.

Fortunately, flat feet didn’t take me out. Service to country taught me a lot about myself, others, what true leadership looks like, what positional leadership looks like, and what fear and faith look like.

There’s a saying, “money reveals character.” That also applies to trials or unprecedented circumstances, of which I would witness in the military. These times are revealing “true character.” We are witnessing some individuals we’ve elected rise to the occasion while others are not. We are witnessing social good and people rising to serve others while we are also witnessing social shaming. We are witnessing some who are embracing everything the news and elected people tell them and others who are questioning what they are being told.

Through it all, most are embracing some level of “faith and fear” from their perspective. Meaning — some have faith in their government, while some fear it. Some fear that “shelter in place” for an entire country will kill more people economically while others have faith that this is the right approach, so our health care system doesn’t get buried and more lives are saved.

Only time will tell. After all, hindsight makes an expert out of all of us.

Many are fighting economic battles, others physical and health-related battles. All of us are embracing some level of faith and fear during this uncertainty and what combats all of this is love. Not stuff. Human kindness. Respect. Curiosity in why people may think differently than you.

As my daughter and I continued our walk I shared how life will always present us with opportunities regardless of the circumstances we face. We will always have options to choose faith or fear – and sometimes at the same time.

Fear or faith? Just because we are afraid doesn’t mean we can’t have faith in our ability to navigate a challenge or problem and help others through it.

— By Mike Schindler