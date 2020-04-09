Reader View: ‘Spring Crowning’

The following poem, “Spring Crowning,” was submitted by Hannah Alex-Glasser of Driftwood Modern, located in downtown Edmonds. “It may offer a moment of gentleness and a different perspective in the context of this most difficult passage that we are all moving through,” Alex-Glasser said.

Spring Crowning

The groupings of daffodils

butter and cream,

sunrise and sunset combined,

They shift and softly nod together

with the drifting air, they just smile up to

the sun and dance — as they always have.

The leafing trees, newly liberated from

Winter’s bare bones

burst into pale clouds of

snow and blush — as they always have.

And then, the infinite arc of the greens and

the reds: newborn leaves and buds, shoots and nubs

and sprouts— everywhere, again.

And the big ebony crows, branch-balancing,

gaping beaks stuffed full with dry

grasses and soft moss,

they are singularly focused on

the construction at hand.

Swallows will streak back with their

circular weavings of speed,

mud beakful by mud beakful

will build up their homes, again.

And songs of all the Spring birds

Crown the air —

robins’ heart-piercing silvery clear flow,

bluejays’ staccato raucous rasp,

the astonishing lace music of the tiny ones,

all singing Spring— as they do.

Spring is as Spring does … and She does!

Utterly unaffected by the weight and

grip of an invisible Crowned Shadow

that fells humans and sends them scurrying behind

surgical masks, glass panes and heaving ventilators.

Spring is just Spring— Blessed Spring

in all her Crowning Triumph —

Blessed Spring.

Hannah Alex-Glasser 4/7/20