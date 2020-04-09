Reader View: ‘Spring Crowning’

The following poem, “Spring Crowning,” was submitted by Hannah Alex-Glasser of Driftwood Modern, located in downtown Edmonds. “It may offer a moment of gentleness and a different perspective in the context of this most difficult passage that we are all moving through,” Alex-Glasser said.
Spring Crowning
The groupings of daffodils
butter and cream,
sunrise and sunset combined,
They shift and softly nod together
with the drifting air, they just smile up to
the sun and dance — as they always have.
The leafing trees, newly liberated from
Winter’s bare bones
burst into pale clouds of
snow and blush — as they always have.
And then, the infinite arc of the greens and
the reds: newborn leaves and buds, shoots and nubs
and sprouts— everywhere, again.
And the big ebony crows, branch-balancing,
gaping beaks stuffed full with dry
grasses and soft moss,
they are singularly focused on
the construction at hand.
Swallows will streak back with their
circular weavings of speed,
mud beakful by mud beakful
will build up their homes, again.
And songs of all the Spring birds
Crown the air —
robins’ heart-piercing silvery clear flow,
bluejays’ staccato raucous rasp,
the astonishing lace music of the tiny ones,
all singing Spring— as they do.
Spring is as Spring does … and She does!
Utterly unaffected by the weight and
grip of an invisible Crowned Shadow
that fells humans and sends them scurrying behind
surgical masks, glass panes and heaving ventilators.
Spring is just Spring— Blessed Spring
in all her Crowning Triumph —
Blessed Spring.
Hannah Alex-Glasser 4/7/20