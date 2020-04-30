Reminder: Buy a shirt — and Keep Edmonds Strong

Sales have been brisk for the Keep Edmonds Strong T-shirt aimed at supporting local businesses and nonprofits during the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.

“We easily surpassed our pre-order of 50 shirts, with almost 80 shirts ordered for the first printing run,” said My Edmonds News Publisher Teresa Wippel, who is spearheading the effort. The deadline to order for the next printing run is midnight this Sunday, May 3.

My Edmonds News has partnered with Hamilton Printing and Alwayzadvertising to design, print and sell T-shirts for men, women and youth. The cost is $20, with $10 from each shirt purchase donated to the Edmonds business or nonprofit designated by the you — the purchaser. The rest will cover the cost of the shirt, printing, and sales tax

“Our mission in launching this T-shirt fundraiser is to provide regular payments to those participants, in hopes that it can help them pay rent or other expenses during this difficult time,” she added.

You can purchase your T-shirts at this link. All orders will be available for pickup on Fridays at Hamilton Printing. Buyers will be notified of specific details after purchasing.

Any Edmonds business or nonprofit not currently on the list of beneficiaries can email teresa@myedmondsnews.com for details one how to be included.