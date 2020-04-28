Scene in Edmonds: Duckling rescue

Okay, said Mama Duck, everybody line up; let’s go for a walk.

Count off, children. 1… 2… 3 babies… 4… 5… 6… good… 7… 8… 9… 10… wait! Somebody’s missing. Some of my ducklings are missing!

Disaster struck when three of her brood fell into this storm drain on 220th Street Southwest and 95th Avenue West in Edmonds.

A neighborhood youngster jumped off his bike, and put out the alarm.

The crew of South County Fire Engine 20 arrived just as the boy, with the help of neighbors, wrestled off the storm drain grate and rescued two ducklings.

But, the third had vanished.

Firefighters quickly pulled off a second grate, ran a hose into the drain, and flushed out the last little one.

After the happy reunion, residents made sure the little flock got headed home; away from drains and out of traffic…

Mama and all 13 babies were last seen waddling towards the woods; safe, dry and with quite the “tail” to tell.

— Story and photos by Bob Throndsen