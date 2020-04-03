Scene in Edmonds: More virtual birdwatching Posted: April 3, 2020 11 Photo: ...and later in the light rain.At one point the hummer briefly worked the flowers along just 3 feet away, Ray said. A crow stopped to watch from a railing. A hummingbird in the sun … …and later in the light rain.At one point the hummer briefly worked the flowers along just 3 feet away, Ray said. A Song Sparrow, one of many singing their way among the reeds. Photographer Bill Ray contributed to our series on virtual birdwatching — these taken at the Edmonds Marsh Thursday.