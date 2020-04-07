Scene in Edmonds: Social distance on Sunset Avenue Posted: April 6, 2020 16 From Larry Vogel, who noted that appropriate social distancing was being practiced on Sunset Avenue during his walk Monday.
The Edmonds’ suggestions (Snohomish?) for social distancing in open air locations is confusing to me. We’re not supposed to drive to parks (uncrowded local Edmonds parks) to walk our dogs (even if we have physical challenges making it impossible to walk to the nearest park) or, to just plain walk in the park for exercise. But, we can drive to Sunset Hill and walk along the sidewalk while keeping social distancing in a more crowded location? I want to respect the rules to keep us safe but I’ve seen on other social media sites that other people are also confused.
Please enlighten us to how all this works?
Thank you!