Scene in Edmonds: Surprise!

There was a surprise in store Thursday for Donnie Griffin, a member of the Edmonds Center for the Arts board and the Edmonds Diversity Commission, and his wife Ross, who are sheltering in place due to COVID-19 outbreak. The “Femme Fighter” (aka Amelia Wood) dropped by for an impromptu dance performance as she was making the rounds with singing telegrams and deliveries through her business, The Great Surprisal. “It’s a neighborly way to keep a caring community alive and connect at a time of social distancing,” said Griffin of the unexpected visit. The Great Surprisal also does grocery shopping and home deliveries — in costume. Call 425-346-9295 or email info@thegreatsurprisal.com to learn more.