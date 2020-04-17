Scene in Edmonds: Virtual birding tour Posted: April 16, 2020 19 A male Downy Woodpecker in Southwest County Park. This is a resident woodpecker that can be found in any wooded habitats and frequently comes to suet feeders. It prefers smaller deciduous trees. The White-crowned Sparrow (pugetensis subspecies) is back on its breeding grounds. This one is at the Marsh. If you are out for a walk, listen for its melodious song. he Eurasian Collared-Dove, a non-native species, is still an uncommon sight in Edmonds. Several of them seem to live in the beach and residential areas near the Shell Creek outlet. This male Eurasian Wigeon has been along the waterfront recently, associating with a small flock of American Wigeons. It is an uncommon visitor from Eurasian that winters along the West Coast. An Olympic Gull feeding along the waterfront. We live in a hybrid zone for the Western and Glaucous-winged Gulls. Almost all of our large, white-headed gulls on Puget Sound are hybrids. They are locally referred to as Olympic Gulls. The Golden-crowned Sparrow winters along the West Coast of the U.S. and then departs for British Columbia and Alaska where it breeds. This is a first winter bird at the Marsh. The Orange-crowned Warbler is a spring migrant to our area. A small number overwinter along Puget Sound but most migrate at night from Mexico or Southern California. If you look closely, you can see a hint of orange on the crown of this male at the Marsh. It only flashes the orange crown when excited. A Savannah Sparrow, recently flying along the beach at Shell Creek. This is another spring migrant to our area. Most overwinter in the Southern U.S., Mexico, and Guatemala. It is common in open, grassy habitats, including marshes, fields, and dunes. Two Gadwall drakes along the waterfront. The Gadwall is a common, year-round resident duck. For those of us staying at home, we present more “virtual birding tour” photos from Carol Riddell.