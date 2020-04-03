Scene nearby: Free emergency dental work for community

Medical Teams International brought its mobile dental units to the Lynnwood Food Bank Thursday to provide the community with free emergency dental work.

As dentists across Washington state close their doors to patients in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Pacific Northwest-based non-profit organization will be offering free urgent and emergency care to patients. On Thursday, the dental units served four patients in need of immediate dental care.

The mobile units will be at the Lynnwood Food Bank — located at 5320 176th St. S.W. — on Thursdays from from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic will also be offering services on Wednesdays at Alderwood Community Church — 3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd. in Lynnwood — starting April 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To learn more about Medical Teams International, visit the organization’s website.

–Photos by Cody Sexton