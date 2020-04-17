Senior Center’s Farrell Fleming announces retirement; Daniel Johnson named new executive director

Longtime Edmonds Senior Center Executive Director Farrell Fleming has announced he will be retiring from the Senior Center when he turns 80 in September. “I have done two tours of duty at the senior center totaling over 16 years,” said Fleming. “Leading the charge on transitioning the senior center into a multi-generational Waterfront Center has been some of the most gratifying work of my career.”

In its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Edmonds Waterfront Center board voted unanimously to have the senior center’s Daniel Johnson take over the reins, effective immediately.

Under Fleming’s leadership, the senior center has consistently provided dynamic programs for more than 3,000 seniors annually, with a focus on health and wellness, arts and education, and building social connections. During the past five years, Fleming has guided efforts to replace the failing senior center building including a process to design, construct and fund the new center.

“Farrell’s steady hand at the helm and his dedication to the mission made him the perfect leader to guide the organization through this time of transition,” said Board Chair Gary Haakenson. “While we will miss Farrell, he has certainly earned his retirement.”

Johnson has served as capital campaign director and project manager for the new Waterfront Center for the past five years.

“Daniel is clearly the right choice to lead us into the future,” said Haakenson. Johnson has had a 36-year career working with Northwest nonprofits, including 18 years with Boys & Girls Clubs of King County (12 years as President/CEO).

“Daniel has been a true partner from the beginning,” added Fleming. “He is the perfect choice to lead the new Waterfront Center.”

The executive director succession plan was originally set in January, when the board voted unanimously to have Johnson succeed Fleming as executive director, to coincide with both Fleming’s planned fall retirement and the opening of the new building. But as with so many other things, the COVID-19 situation forced a change in plans.

“Daniel was scheduled to take over when the new Waterfront Center opened, because that’s when Farrell was planning to retire,” explained Haakenson. “With construction now on hold indefinitely, we don’t know when the new center will open. So at its Wednesday meeting the board decided this was a good time to make it official and just go ahead and make the change.”

The plan calls for Fleming to stay on with a new title — Senior Consultant — and gives him the flexibility to retire when the time is right for him.

“Farrell and Daniel will continue to work together as the great team they are,” Haakenson continued. “For the immediate future nothing is really going to change except their titles, and the two of them will keep on doing what they’ve been doing. As far as the bBoard is concerned, Farrell can punch his own ticket. If he wants to leave tomorrow or wants stay around for a year or more, it’s all good.”

Johnson is looking forward to the challenges of his new role, and is happy to have Fleming’s continued help and counsel as he and the new Waterfront Center move forward.

“Farrell has been a wonderful leader for this exceptional organization,” said Johnson. “Having worked side by side with Farrell for the past five years will make for a smooth transition.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel