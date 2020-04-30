Show your spirit in Edmonds May 4-8

Whether you are an essential employee or stuck at home, you are invited to dress up for “Edmonds Spirit Week” May 4-8.
Matthew Ulrich of Allstate Insurance in Edmonds suggested the idea, which was promoted further on the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. Here are the daily themes:
Monday – May the fourth be with you. (Star Wars theme)
Tuesday – Pajama Day
Wednesday – Wacky Wednesday (dealers ‘wacky’ choice)
Thursday – Throwback Thursday (1950s-80s theme)
Friday – Super Hero Day
Dress up for your Zoom meetings or just post a picture on social media with the hashtag #EdmondsSpiritWeek