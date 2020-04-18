Sponsor spotlight: Dream up a more functional, appealing garage

When you think about the spaces in your home where you most enjoy spending your time, the garage may not be at the top of your list. Here are some ways to make it a more functional — dare we say — attractive space.

Wall, freestanding and overhead storage

There are several types of sturdy, free-standing shelving units and hanging fixtures available. But pay close attention to the weight limit for each shelf and measure your space carefully to make an informed decision before you buy. Whenever possible, affix the shelves to the studs within the walls so that they do not tip and cause injury.

Then, look up. Do you have space above where you or a professional can install shelving overhead? That might be a great place for larger items, especially if those items are used infrequently.

Tabletop and cabinet work space

Consider installing cabinetry and countertops that you’d normally see in a kitchen or craft room. You’ll first want to ensure the durability and features meet the demands of your tools or hobby projects. Also, bear in mind that the moisture and temperature conditions of your garage likely differ from those of your kitchen or other rooms inside the home. Those variables could have an impact on the types of materials best suited to meet your needs.

A splash of sealant, paint and creativity

Don’t forget about style and appeal. You don’t need to leave the drab, grey cement floor and standard-issue rough walls or open studs of your garage untouched. Consult with a remodeler or builder in your area to finish your walls, allowing you to then paint your garage walls an appealing color to brighten it up.

As for the floor, one of the most bang-for-buck upgrades is properly sealing and finishing the floor. When doing so, you choose from a variety of colors, instead of a bland grey. You can also install a durable, non-slip material to portions of the floor that is both appealing to the eye, and safer and softer to walk on. These often come in the form of interlocking squares for easy installation.

Start by going online or to a local hardware store to find out what new products may be a great fit for your garage and your lifestyle. Or think bigger and reach out to a professional remodeler like Irons Brothers Construction, Inc. Maybe you’ll find the garage becomes your new favorite space!

.– By Irons Brothers Construction