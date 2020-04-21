Sponsor spotlight: The definitive way to clean and disinfect for viruses like COVID-19

If you have wondered how to kill, sanitize, disinfect or clean Coronavirus or COVID-19, look no further. Unfortunately in times like these, just when you need the right information, there’s a plethora of wrong information all over the internet. We’re here to help you sort through that and quickly yet effectively break down how to keep your home or office properly sanitized and free from Coronavirus.

Below we will list some resources, but first we will explain what to look for and how to know what to use.

COVID-19’s complicated makeup – This virus is unique in multiple ways and it makes it very tricky to know how to deal with it. See The Washington Post article below to see why one doctor says that viruses like Coronavirus are “somewhere between biology and chemistry.”

Contact time- This is potentially the most overlooked part of disinfecting, and also possibly the most important. Even if you have a disinfectant that is proven to render the virus ineffective (or kill it), it cannot do so without the proper time. Every disinfectant has a different recommended dwell time, so check the EPA list for how long the one you're using should remain wet before wiping off.

Biofilm – In basic terms, biofilm is a build up of germs, bacteria, etc. that are invisible but present on a surface. This film can prevent even the most effective disinfectants from properly sanitizing a surface. So before applying a disinfectant, use a microfiber towel with a cleaner to thoroughly wipe the surface to remove the biofilm.

Non-toxic, bleach free – Bleach is perhaps the most common product use for disinfecting. We all know it's not good for us to touch or breathe, yet many keep using it. Good news- there are many alternatives! Quaternary-based cleaners, or even accelerated hydrogen peroxide, can both be extremely effective. The key is to first find something that works well, and then make sure it's as safe as possible for people and pets. The solution we use is 100% botanical, completely non-toxic and bleach free. Contact us here if you would like advice on specific products to use and which ones to avoid (there are too many to list all right here!).

There is no such thing as a protective "shield" for COVID-19– Although it can be possible to apply a protective shield on a surface to keep viruses and bacteria from adhering, this is not yet known to be the case with COVID-19. The products that do accomplish this are probiotic based, difficult to source, and have not yet been proved to be effective against this new Coronavirus. Be wary of any company that claims they can apply a protective barrier that last for 30 days, as this is very common right now but is not true!

Resources: