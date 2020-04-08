St. Alban’s holding Stations of the Cross in the Labyrinth on Good Friday, April 10

On Good Friday, April 10, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds is offering the Stations of the Cross in the Labyrinth as an opportunity to experience the passion of Christ on a personal level in an ancient, yet new way.

There is a disposable booklet, “The Way of the Cross” available with meditations and prayers for each station. In this time of social distancing, the church is requesting that only one person at a time be in the labyrinth.

The 14 Stations of the Cross represent the scriptural and traditional events of Jesus’ journey from condemnation before Pilate to his death on the Cross and his entombment. Medieval Christians walked the labyrinth as an alternative to taking a hazardous pilgrimage to Jerusalem to walk in the “footsteps of Christ.” Modern “pilgrims” walk the labyrinth path as one of many tools to enhance prayer, contemplation, meditation, and/or personal growth.

The Stations will be available in the Labyrinth from noon to 7 p.m. April 10. Sign the guest register so the church knows you have visited.

St. Alban’s is located at 21405 82nd Pl. W., near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection.