State health department joins CDC in recommending cloth face coverings

If you would like to sew your own mask, see How to Sew a Face Mask (New York Times) for step-by-step instructions.

Do cloth face coverings prevent the spread of COVID-19?

There is limited evidence to suggest that use of cloth face coverings helps reduce disease transmission. However, they can reduce the release of infectious particles into the air when someone speaks, coughs, or sneezes, including someone who has COVID-19 but feels well. Cloth face coverings are not a substitute for physical distancing, washing your hands, and staying home when you are ill, but they may be helpful when combined with these measures.

When should I wear a cloth face covering?

You may choose to wear a cloth face covering when you are in public for an essential activity, such as shopping at the grocery store. Wearing a cloth face covering does not eliminate the need for other preventive measures, such as washing hands and social distancing.

How should I care for a cloth face covering?

Wash your cloth face covering frequently, ideally after each use, or at least daily. Masks should be washed with detergent and hot water and dried on a hot cycle. If you must re-wear your cloth face covering before washing, wash your hands immediately after putting it back on and avoid touching your face. Discard cloth face coverings that: