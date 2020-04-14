Support local: Branding Iron now selling face masks

While they are best known for providing graphic design and copying/printing services, Edmonds business The Branding Iron is also offering another item for sale to the community: Face masks.

Branding Iron owner Lillyan Hendershot said she began making masks for friends and family, then began getting requests from customers.

The masks are $15 each, and sizes are available for kids as well as adults. Each mask comes with an insert for filter, plus three filters.

“These are made from Filtrete brand air filters and block most bacteria and viruses,” Hendershot said. “They are not made from fiberglass so they are safe and can be washed with the mask. We also insert a metal piece that can be formed around the nose for a closer fit.”

Hendershot says it’s a good idea to call ahead and order to ensure they have sufficient masks in stock. Customers can prepay to minimize any risk, and walk-ins are also welcome, she added.

The Branding Iron is located in the Harbor Square business complex at 120 W. Dayton St. The phone number is 425-672-8244.