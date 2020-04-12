Support Local: Brisk business for Edmonds Localvore Survival Kits

An update on those Edmonds Localvore Survival Kits created to showcase the products of local retailers: According to Pam Stuller of Walnut Street Coffee, 10 of the 17 kits sold out within 36 hours of being launched on edmondslocalvore.com.

The boxes are filled with everything from coffee to art supplies to spa products and more, and were created by Rogue Boutique owner Kimberly Koenig and Carrie Hulbert from the Edmonds Downtown Alliance, with assistance from Stuller and Angie Langford of Verb Photography. The idea is to assist local retailers who are either closed or doing online sales only during Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home orders to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Stuller said Saturday that the team “is busy behind the scenes populating the site with new kits — including adding some new businesses.”

You can learn more at edmondslocalvore.com. There is free delivery within five miles of downtown Edmonds.