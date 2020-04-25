Support local: Cleaning business owner shifts her focus to mask-making

Need a face mask, but you never mastered the use of a sewing machine? Or perhaps the no-sew methods the Center for Disease Control has shared also elude your talents, or these knitting or crocheting patterns are beyond your ability?

Tammy Winslow, owner of Neatnics Home and Office Cleaning Services, has shifted gears from her business — severely impacted by Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home mandate — to making masks that are now recommended by the CDC for use in public settings.

The masks that Winslow sews are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators, so they are not appropriate for use by the health care community. They also do not replace the need to stay at least 6 feet away from people, nor the need for frequent hand washing. But they are appropriate for wear by the general public.

Winslow is making the masks at Workhorse HQ, another local business impacted by COVID-19. Workhorse HQ, located at 123 2nd Ave. S. in downtown Edmonds, was ready to announce the opening of its new co-working space when the governor’s stay-at-home declaration was issued. Consequently, the Workhorse HQ facility has remained empty.

Winslow said she had already been talking with Workhorse HQ owners Larry Maurer and Lew Estabrook about using a workspace for her business, and they offered to provide temporary space for her to make masks. Winslow is now the sole occupant of Workhorse HQ, which she describes as being housed in “the most gorgeous building in Edmonds.”

Winslow is using the mask pattern recommend by the CDC. The breathable masks are made from two layers of 100% cotto with either cotton ties or elastic, and are sturdy so can be washed in the washing machine, recommended by the CDC to clean and sterilize, or boiled for several minutes in a pot on the stove.

Winslow’s masks are $10 each. You can make an appointment to pick up masks at Workhorse HQ by emailing her at Masksinseattle@gmail.com or calling 425-200-4882. You can also purchase them at Engel’s Pub in downtown Edmonds — ask about including masks when you pick up your to-go order from Engel’s.

Publisher’s note: Are you a business owner who has pivoted to new products or services to survive during COVID-19? Email myedmondsnews@gmail.com to see if we can share your story.