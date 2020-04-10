Supporting Local: Boxes of local love featuring essentials from Edmonds retailers

Here’s a way to support downtown Edmonds retailers and enjoy boxes filled with stay-at-home essentials: Buy an Edmonds Localvore Survival Kit.

The boxes — filled with everything from coffee to art supplies to spa products and more — are the brainchild of Rogue Boutique owner Kimberly Koenig and Carrie Hulbert from the Edmonds Downtown Alliance. Also assisting with the effort are Pam Stuller of Walnut Street Coffee and Angie Langford of Verb Photography. All volunteered their time in an effort to help local retailers, most of whom are closed or doing online sales only during Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home orders to stop the spread of COVID-19

So far, about a dozen businesses are participating. There are business-specific survival kits and also collections of Edmonds-wide kits featuring a selection of products from downtown shops.

“We think it fills a niche that has been missing in this current stay-at-home world,” Stuller said.

You can learn more at edmondslocalvore.com.