Supporting Local: Community Bingo

Publisher’s note: In an effort to support small businesses citywide, we’ll showcase fun promotions going on around town aimed at building community. Have one you want to share? Email details to myedmondsnews@gmail.com.
Edmonds fitness studio barre3 came up with this way to promote downtown small businesses — through community bingo.
Here are the rules:
– Post a photo of yourself supporting each local business on Instagram or Facebook (a picture of your takeout order, from your a barre3 home workout, receipt from an online purchase etc.)
– Tag that business and @barre3Edmonds. Each completed row enters your name to win a free month of barre3 Edmonds classes (livestream or in studio) for you and a friend.
– Email your entries (collection of photos) to edmonds@barre3.com by April 30 for your chance to win.