Supporting Local: Gift bags for essential workers

Publisher’s note: In an effort to support small businesses citywide, we’ll showcase fun promotions going on around town aimed at building community. Have one you want to share? Email details to myedmondsnews@gmail.com.

Gravity Lounge and Wine Bar, 610 5th Ave. S. in downtown Edmonds, has created an “Adopt an Essential Worker” promotion. They’ll prepare a customized gift bag for an essential worker, filled with goodies such as beer, fresh baked cookies, organic bath balms, chocolates and more.

To purchase, call or text 425-772-2836 or message them on their Facebook page.