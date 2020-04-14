The new face of the Edmonds Historical Museum Garden Market due to COVID-19

As we face the new reality in a time of COVID-19, communities around the state and country are looking for ways for farmers markets to continue to bring fresh, locally grown produce and products to their communities.

The simple reality is that farmers markets will have to change in many ways to keep both the customers and the vendors safe while maintaining social distancing and healthy habits. The Edmonds Historical Museum has brought both the Garden Market and the Summer Market to the downtown community for more than 25 years, and looks to continue working with the Snohomish Health District and the City of Edmonds to find a safe way for our shoppers to have access to the freshest locally grown and produced products.

Since late March, Washingtonians have been under an order to “Shelter in Place,” with the exception that “Essential Businesses” could remain open, such as grocery stores. In his order, Gov. Jay Inslee expressly mentioned that farmers markets were indeed essential and should remain open to bring fresh, farm-raised products and essentials to communities throughout Washington. This will mean a new look and layout for our markets, designed for both customer and vendor safety. Unfortunately, it also means we will not be able to include artists and crafters for now.

Our local markets feature many small family farms whose viability depends on participating in markets like ours. These farms provide increased food access in a time when food insecurity and food supply chains are at risk, filling a critical health and economic gap. As a local market with many farms that accept Senior and WIC Vouchers, our presence in Edmonds means access to fresh produce, and therefore healthy eating options for many of our residents.

At this time, we continue to work with both the Snohomish Health District and the City of Edmonds to find a balanced way to bring Edmonds smaller, safe markets, which we hope to open soon.

When we open, we will need help from community volunteers to help inform shoppers of the new procedures and keep the market running smoothly. If you are interested in becoming involved in the market, please visit the Edmonds Museum Summer Market Facebook Page and send us a message or sign up through the Edmonds Historical Museum webpage. We need your help now more than ever.

— By Christina Martin, Edmonds Museum Garden and Summer Markets Manager