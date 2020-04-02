Updated April 1: Directory of Edmonds restaurants offering takeout, delivery

Posted: April 1, 2020 8795

 

Edmonds Local Food Services during COVID-19 Shutdown
Business Address Phone Services
190 Sunset 190 Sunset Ave 425-329-3669 Closed till further notice
407 Coffee house 407 Main Street 425-921-6147 cutting back hours
5 Corners Teriyaki 8410 Main Street 425-774-5775 Takeout by phone; third party delivery
Anthony’s Restaurant and Beach Café 456 Admiral Way 425-771-4400 Takeout and curbside pickup at Beach Café. See website for special curbside pickup menu.
Arnie’s 300 Admiral Way 425-771-5688 Closed till further notice
Bar Dojo 8404 Bowdoin Way 425-967-7267 Takeout by phone
Barkada 622 5th Ave N 425-670-2222 Takeout and door dash Weds-Sun
Bistro 76 18401 76th Ave W 425-776-3616 Drive through and to go orders by phone
Boiling Point 22001 Highway 99 425-673-7101 Takeout by phone
Brigid’s Bottle Shop 188 Sunset Ave 425-582-8218 retail only
Bucatini 9818 Edmonds Way 425-361-1487 Takeout by phone; third party delivery
Café Ladro 8403 Main Street 425-670-1790 Drive up window, walk-in counter for take out
Café Louvre 210 5th Avenue 425-64–8188 Takeout only
Calypso 109 Main St. 425-678-0652 Takeout by phone
Canarino Gelato 203 Fifth Ave 425-243-9635 Open regular hours for takeout
Caravan Kabob 9711 Firdale Ave 206-546-7999 Takeout by phone
Channel Marker 120 W. Dayton #1 425-275-9590 Closed till further notice
Chanterelle 316 Main St. 425-774-0650 Takeout by phone
Cheesemonger’s Table 203 5th Ave S 425-640-8949 Takeout by phone. Third party delivery only
Chef Dane Catering 19515 44th Ave W, Lynnwood 206-794-0812 Takeout by phone; In house delivery service
Chopsticks 23025 100th Ave W 425-776-1196 Take out by phone
Church Key Pub 109 4th Ave N 425-835-0230 Takeout food and growlers by phone; takeout window, curbside pickup
Claire’s Restaurant 301 Main Street 425-776-2333 appears closed up tight
Demetris Woodstone Taverna 101 Main St, Edmonds 425-744-9999 Takeout order via phone or website; third party delivery only; 10% off online orders
Dick’s Drive In 21910 Hwy 99 425-775-4243 Takeout
Edmonds Bakery 418 Main Street 425-778-6811 Open 9-5 for takeout
Engel’s Pub 113 5th Ave S 425-778-2900 Pub meals to go; menu on website
Epulo 526 Main Street 425-678-8680 Takeout by phone or order online, pickup or delivery available 11:30 am – 4:30 pm
Fat Pig Barbeque 7533 Olympic View Dr 425-361-7640 Takeout by phone
Five 650 Edmonds Way 435-563-7177 Closed till further notice
Furi Chinese 546 5th Ave S 425-673-9933 Order online; free delivery
Gallagher’s Where you Brew 180 W. Dayton 425-776-4209 Closed till further notice
Girardi’s Osteria 504 5th Ave 425-673-5278 Takeout by phone, curbside pickup, third party delivery
Hook 18521 76th Ave W 425-673-0551 Takeout by phone; curbside pickup
Ivar’s seafood bar 9910 Edmonds Way 425-672-2640 Takeout by phone; Third party delivery only
Johnny’s Wok 19626 76th Ave W 425-775-3313 Takeout by phone, online; third party delivery
Kafe Neo 21108 Hwy 99 425-672-3476 Takeout order via phone or website; Third party delivery only
Kebella’s Pizza 630 Edmonds Way 425-744-0284 Order by phone or online; take out or free delivery
Kelnero 545 Main Street 425-967-5697 Takeout by phone; online ordering at toasttab.com/kelnero
Las Brisas 201 5th Avenue 425-672-5050 take out,
Maize/Barley 525 Main Street 425-835-0868 take out window service
Mar Ket 508 Main Street 425-967-5329 Walkup window; takeout by phone or order thru app;  third party delivery; half price bottles of wine
Mel and Mia’s 7530 Olympic View Drive 425-361-7044 Takeout and delivery Weds-Sun
Noodle Hut 8418 Bowdoin Way 425-423-7718 Closed till April 9
Oaxaca 8402 Bowdoin Way 425-678-8307 Takeout by phone
Ono Poke 10016 Edmonds Way 425-361-7064 Takeout by phone
Pagliaci 10200 Edmonds Way 206-726-1717 Takeout and delivery by phone or website
Pancake Haus 530 5th Ave S 425-771-2545 Closed till further notice
Panera Bread 7929 Ballinger Way 425-640-2025 Order phone or online; Pickup in store
PCC Edmonds 9803 Edmonds Way 425-275-9036 Grocery delivery; senior shopping hours 7-8 am;  in-store self-serve stations and seating areas closed. Latest info here: https://www.pccmarkets.com/news/2020/an-update-from-pcc-actions-were-taking-to-prevent-spread-of-coronavirus-covid-19/
PNW Catering   206-367-0619 Takeout by phone; In house delivery service
Portofino 1306 Olympic View Dr 425-771-4788 Takeout by phone; in-house delivery
Red Twig 117 5th Ave S. 425-771-1200 take out by phone, curbside pickup; free kids’ meal w/ entrée purchase M-F
Romeo’s Restaurant 21110 76th Ave W 425-771-7955 takeout by phone or app; in-house delivery
Rory’s 105 Main Street 425-778-3433 Closed till further notice
Revelations Frozen Yogurt 527 Main Street 425-744-6012 Open for takeout
Rusty Pelican 107 5th Ave N 425-582-8250 Closed till further notice
Salish Sea Brewery 518 Dayton Street 425-582-8474 Phone in orders; sandwichs, growlers
Salt and Iron 321 Main St 425-361-1112 Takeout by phone
San Kai Sushi 111 4th Ave N 425-412-3417 Takeout by phone, lunch and dinner
Santa Fe Mexican 423 Main Street 425-245-7916 Closed till further notice
Scott’s 8115 Ballinger Way 425-775-2561 Takeout by phone
Scratch Distillery 190 Sunset Ave 425-673-7046 Open Thu-Fri 4-6 pm, Sat-Sun 2-6 pm for to go, curbside and local delivery. Order via website, email, phone or walkup.
Spud Fish and Chips 174 Sunset Way 425-678-0984 Takeout by phone; third party delivery
Starbucks 220th and Hwy 99 21920 Hwy 99 425-775-4286 Closed; driveup service at other locations
Starbucks Main St 502 Main Street 425-778-6093 Closed; driveup service at other locations
Starbucks Westgate 9801 Edmonds Wa 425-670-2616 Drive up window service only
Subway 7600 196TH ST SW (425) 771-1127 Takeout and third party delivery
T&T Seafood 225511 Hwy 99 425-776-3832 Takeout by phone; third party delivery
Taki Tiki 518 Main Street 425-778-3548 Takeout window or by phone; third party delivery
Tasty Thai 22611 76th Ave W 425-775-2141 Takeout by phone; in-house delivery
Thai By Day 182 Sunset Ave 425-967-7181 Takeout by phone
Thai Cottage 417 Main Street 425-774-3969 Takeout by phone
Than Brothers Pho 22618 Hwy 99 425-744-0212 Takeout by phone
The Loft 515 Main (425) 640-5000 Takeout by phone
Top Pot 150 Sunset 425-582-2579 mobile orders; take out
Toshi’s Teriyaki 311 Main Street 425-670-8122 Takeout by phone
Venice Pizza Pasta 9695 Firdale Ave 425-533-1280 Takeout by phone, online; in house delivery
Walnut Coffee 410 Walnut Street 425-774-5962 Temporarily closed.Visit walnutstreetcoffee.com to purchase coffee, brewing equipment, gift cards and Walnut merch! 30% of all merchandise sales go directly to Walnut baristas.
Waterfront Café (Eatery) 300 Admiral Way 425-743-9590 Closed till further notice
Waterfront Coffee 101 Main St, Edmonds 425-670-1400 Takeout by phone
Wonton Noodle House 22315 Hwy 99 425-775-8628 Takeout by phone

 

 

 

 

27 Replies to “Updated April 1: Directory of Edmonds restaurants offering takeout, delivery”

  5. Update — Special to-go menu now available from
    Anthony’s Beach Cafe for curbside pickup!
    12:00pm – 7:00pm
    until further notice

    See their website for the menu.

  6. I’m so happy to see Edmonds restaurants trying to make the best of a terrible situation. I’m also thankful our commercial rents are not as expensive as Seattle.

    2. Hook at Perrinville is open for take out. Picked up a great dinner Friday night. If it’s possible, please support your favorite restaurants so they can make it through this time! We have some of the best restaurants in the state.

  8. Noticed Rory’s isn’t on list. We picked up a to go order there. Great ribs!
    They started at 3 pm for take out.

    1. Their FB page, updated 11 hours ago, says, “In accordance with the shut down order of all restaurants and bars in Washington, Rory’s of Edmonds has decided to also close down our take-out option in an effort to keep all our employees and the local community safe during these unprecedented times.
      We would like to thank you for your continued support and we hope all of you stay healthy and safe. ￼”

  9. Great service to have this list, and to know it’s updated daily. Now we just have to use it. We dined out regularly but rarely did take-out. If we and everyone would take-out as regularly as we dined out, these businesses just might survive.

  10. Thank you so much for doing this. Our family is intentionally picking 2 places each week to do take-out (more than we used to eat out) because we want to make sure all of our local businesses survive Coronaclypse. Question – what are Revelations and Canarino doing during this time?

    1. Revelations according to their Facebook page:
      Open…
      New Hours: Tues thru Sunday nite: 1pm to 7:30pm….
      Canarino, also according to Facebook page:
      Open regular hours
      In both cases of course there is no seating

  11. Thanh Brothers Pho is closed I saw a sign on their window. I’ve called several times and no one is picking up.

  13. Thanks for the list, it’s very helpful.
    Now, what would be incredibly hilarious (and we do need a little levity) is if the Big Bopper Diner on Main was actually open during all this! : )

  14. I have had my 3rd take out meal at 3 different restaurants, both because I am tired of my own cooking and I want to support our local restaurants. Each time I have been the only person there at the time of my pickup. Please do what you can to support these local businesses and their employees. We certainly want these restaurants to still be in business when this crisis is over. And thank you myedmondsnews for this list. Tonight I clicked on a few names listed, looked that the menu choices and made my decision. So much easier because you are here. This is also a reminder I need to support myedmondsnews!

  15. Color me dense if I’ve missed it, but do we have – or can we have – any sort of standard ordering/pickup procedure at our restaurants to make the whole experience simpler and safer?

    A huge thanks, though, to all involved in keeping food production going! During WWII bombed-out London shops posted “Business As Usual” signs. Well, it wasn’t “as usual,” but it was brave and good and confidence-building. Edmonds eateries aren’t “as usual” – but they are doing us great service. Hats off – and support them!

    1. I wouldn’t call you dense but the reality is that every restaurant has a different and unique web site design, ‘engine’, and therefore cost to them. That is, they all work differently. Some will take credit cards via the site, and some won’t, for example. Some only do phone orders. It’s an inherently varied restaurant world.

  16. I did notice that Rusty Pelican Cafe is not on the restaurant list. However, we are closed until further notice.

  17. We have been trying to patronize one or two of our favorite restaurants each week, hoping to keep them afloat during this crisis. A particular shout-out to Caravan Kebab whose chef and owner spends his birthday (Christmas Day) each year feeding those in need. I can’t think of a better time to support his business and also . . . the food is delicious!

    1. Yes, Caravan Kebab is a special place. Shahzad always does a great job. Our favorite for Mediterranean cuisine.

  18. Just received an email from Scott’s Bar & Grill — they are offering a free kid’s meal with purchase of an adult entree. Offer is good through April 11, 2020. Call (425) 775-2561 to place a to-go order.

  19. Another update that readers may want to know about — this time it’s about Anthony’s Beach Cafe —

    Hours:
    Wednesday – Sunday: 12:00pm – 7:00pm
    Monday & Tuesday: Closed
    Curbside pickup also available: (425) 771-4400

    Lunch Special – 12:00pm-3:00pm
    Beach Burger – $5
    Seasoned and chargrilled then topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and grilled onion mayo.

    Dinner Special – 3:00pm – 6:00pm
    Double R Ranch Signature Top Sirloin – $16
    A petite, hand cut top sirloin grilled to your liking.
    Make it a Surf & Turf for $20!
    Choice of Calamari, Crispy Oysters or Crispy Bay Scallops

  20. I’d be great to update the list or provide a list of who is offering take and bake option. I’m all for supporting local establishments but due to COVID still spreading, I will only eat from an outside place if I can take it home and cook it to kill off any potential germs. So far the only options I’ve seen are Papa Murphy’s and Here and There food truck.

  21. Hello: Engel’s Pub is now offering to-go items. Please check out website for a to-go menu. We also have packaged cocktails, wine, and beer to go with your food! engelsbar.com
    Thanks for your support.

