Updated April 1: Directory of Edmonds restaurants offering takeout, delivery

|Edmonds Local Food Services during COVID-19 Shutdown
|Business
|Address
|Phone
|Services
|190 Sunset
|190 Sunset Ave
|425-329-3669
|Closed till further notice
|407 Coffee house
|407 Main Street
|425-921-6147
|cutting back hours
|5 Corners Teriyaki
|8410 Main Street
|425-774-5775
|Takeout by phone; third party delivery
|Anthony’s Restaurant and Beach Café
|456 Admiral Way
|425-771-4400
|Takeout and curbside pickup at Beach Café. See website for special curbside pickup menu.
|Arnie’s
|300 Admiral Way
|425-771-5688
|Closed till further notice
|Bar Dojo
|8404 Bowdoin Way
|425-967-7267
|Takeout by phone
|Barkada
|622 5th Ave N
|425-670-2222
|Takeout and door dash Weds-Sun
|Bistro 76
|18401 76th Ave W
|425-776-3616
|Drive through and to go orders by phone
|Boiling Point
|22001 Highway 99
|425-673-7101
|Takeout by phone
|Brigid’s Bottle Shop
|188 Sunset Ave
|425-582-8218
|retail only
|Bucatini
|9818 Edmonds Way
|425-361-1487
|Takeout by phone; third party delivery
|Café Ladro
|8403 Main Street
|425-670-1790
|Drive up window, walk-in counter for take out
|Café Louvre
|210 5th Avenue
|425-64–8188
|Takeout only
|Calypso
|109 Main St.
|425-678-0652
|Takeout by phone
|Canarino Gelato
|203 Fifth Ave
|425-243-9635
|Open regular hours for takeout
|Caravan Kabob
|9711 Firdale Ave
|206-546-7999
|Takeout by phone
|Channel Marker
|120 W. Dayton #1
|425-275-9590
|Closed till further notice
|Chanterelle
|316 Main St.
|425-774-0650
|Takeout by phone
|Cheesemonger’s Table
|203 5th Ave S
|425-640-8949
|Takeout by phone. Third party delivery only
|Chef Dane Catering
|19515 44th Ave W, Lynnwood
|206-794-0812
|Takeout by phone; In house delivery service
|Chopsticks
|23025 100th Ave W
|425-776-1196
|Take out by phone
|Church Key Pub
|109 4th Ave N
|425-835-0230
|Takeout food and growlers by phone; takeout window, curbside pickup
|Claire’s Restaurant
|301 Main Street
|425-776-2333
|appears closed up tight
|Demetris Woodstone Taverna
|101 Main St, Edmonds
|425-744-9999
|Takeout order via phone or website; third party delivery only; 10% off online orders
|Dick’s Drive In
|21910 Hwy 99
|425-775-4243
|Takeout
|Edmonds Bakery
|418 Main Street
|425-778-6811
|Open 9-5 for takeout
|Engel’s Pub
|113 5th Ave S
|425-778-2900
|Pub meals to go; menu on website
|Epulo
|526 Main Street
|425-678-8680
|Takeout by phone or order online, pickup or delivery available 11:30 am – 4:30 pm
|Fat Pig Barbeque
|7533 Olympic View Dr
|425-361-7640
|Takeout by phone
|Five
|650 Edmonds Way
|435-563-7177
|Closed till further notice
|Furi Chinese
|546 5th Ave S
|425-673-9933
|Order online; free delivery
|Gallagher’s Where you Brew
|180 W. Dayton
|425-776-4209
|Closed till further notice
|Girardi’s Osteria
|504 5th Ave
|425-673-5278
|Takeout by phone, curbside pickup, third party delivery
|Hook
|18521 76th Ave W
|425-673-0551
|Takeout by phone; curbside pickup
|Ivar’s seafood bar
|9910 Edmonds Way
|425-672-2640
|Takeout by phone; Third party delivery only
|Johnny’s Wok
|19626 76th Ave W
|425-775-3313
|Takeout by phone, online; third party delivery
|Kafe Neo
|21108 Hwy 99
|425-672-3476
|Takeout order via phone or website; Third party delivery only
|Kebella’s Pizza
|630 Edmonds Way
|425-744-0284
|Order by phone or online; take out or free delivery
|Kelnero
|545 Main Street
|425-967-5697
|Takeout by phone; online ordering at toasttab.com/kelnero
|Las Brisas
|201 5th Avenue
|425-672-5050
|take out,
|Maize/Barley
|525 Main Street
|425-835-0868
|take out window service
|Mar Ket
|508 Main Street
|425-967-5329
|Walkup window; takeout by phone or order thru app; third party delivery; half price bottles of wine
|Mel and Mia’s
|7530 Olympic View Drive
|425-361-7044
|Takeout and delivery Weds-Sun
|Noodle Hut
|8418 Bowdoin Way
|425-423-7718
|Closed till April 9
|Oaxaca
|8402 Bowdoin Way
|425-678-8307
|Takeout by phone
|Ono Poke
|10016 Edmonds Way
|425-361-7064
|Takeout by phone
|Pagliaci
|10200 Edmonds Way
|206-726-1717
|Takeout and delivery by phone or website
|Pancake Haus
|530 5th Ave S
|425-771-2545
|Closed till further notice
|Panera Bread
|7929 Ballinger Way
|425-640-2025
|Order phone or online; Pickup in store
|PCC Edmonds
|9803 Edmonds Way
|425-275-9036
|Grocery delivery; senior shopping hours 7-8 am; in-store self-serve stations and seating areas closed. Latest info here: https://www.pccmarkets.com/news/2020/an-update-from-pcc-actions-were-taking-to-prevent-spread-of-coronavirus-covid-19/
|PNW Catering
|206-367-0619
|Takeout by phone; In house delivery service
|Portofino
|1306 Olympic View Dr
|425-771-4788
|Takeout by phone; in-house delivery
|Red Twig
|117 5th Ave S.
|425-771-1200
|take out by phone, curbside pickup; free kids’ meal w/ entrée purchase M-F
|Romeo’s Restaurant
|21110 76th Ave W
|425-771-7955
|takeout by phone or app; in-house delivery
|Rory’s
|105 Main Street
|425-778-3433
|Closed till further notice
|Revelations Frozen Yogurt
|527 Main Street
|425-744-6012
|Open for takeout
|Rusty Pelican
|107 5th Ave N
|425-582-8250
|Closed till further notice
|Salish Sea Brewery
|518 Dayton Street
|425-582-8474
|Phone in orders; sandwichs, growlers
|Salt and Iron
|321 Main St
|425-361-1112
|Takeout by phone
|San Kai Sushi
|111 4th Ave N
|425-412-3417
|Takeout by phone, lunch and dinner
|Santa Fe Mexican
|423 Main Street
|425-245-7916
|Closed till further notice
|Scott’s
|8115 Ballinger Way
|425-775-2561
|Takeout by phone
|Scratch Distillery
|190 Sunset Ave
|425-673-7046
|Open Thu-Fri 4-6 pm, Sat-Sun 2-6 pm for to go, curbside and local delivery. Order via website, email, phone or walkup.
|Spud Fish and Chips
|174 Sunset Way
|425-678-0984
|Takeout by phone; third party delivery
|Starbucks 220th and Hwy 99
|21920 Hwy 99
|425-775-4286
|Closed; driveup service at other locations
|Starbucks Main St
|502 Main Street
|425-778-6093
|Closed; driveup service at other locations
|Starbucks Westgate
|9801 Edmonds Wa
|425-670-2616
|Drive up window service only
|Subway
|7600 196TH ST SW
|(425) 771-1127
|Takeout and third party delivery
|T&T Seafood
|225511 Hwy 99
|425-776-3832
|Takeout by phone; third party delivery
|Taki Tiki
|518 Main Street
|425-778-3548
|Takeout window or by phone; third party delivery
|Tasty Thai
|22611 76th Ave W
|425-775-2141
|Takeout by phone; in-house delivery
|Thai By Day
|182 Sunset Ave
|425-967-7181
|Takeout by phone
|Thai Cottage
|417 Main Street
|425-774-3969
|Takeout by phone
|Than Brothers Pho
|22618 Hwy 99
|425-744-0212
|Takeout by phone
|The Loft
|515 Main
|(425) 640-5000
|Takeout by phone
|Top Pot
|150 Sunset
|425-582-2579
|mobile orders; take out
|Toshi’s Teriyaki
|311 Main Street
|425-670-8122
|Takeout by phone
|Venice Pizza Pasta
|9695 Firdale Ave
|425-533-1280
|Takeout by phone, online; in house delivery
|Walnut Coffee
|410 Walnut Street
|425-774-5962
|Temporarily closed.Visit walnutstreetcoffee.com to purchase coffee, brewing equipment, gift cards and Walnut merch! 30% of all merchandise sales go directly to Walnut baristas.
|Waterfront Café (Eatery)
|300 Admiral Way
|425-743-9590
|Closed till further notice
|Waterfront Coffee
|101 Main St, Edmonds
|425-670-1400
|Takeout by phone
|Wonton Noodle House
|22315 Hwy 99
|425-775-8628
|Takeout by phone
Thank you, Edmonds News, for everything you do!
Very helpful, thanx!
I think Church Key entry is incorrect. Please confirm. We picked up a growler there last night.
Romeo’s Restaurant is 21110 76th Ave West (address above is incorrect!). Thanks for including us!
Romeosedmonds.com
Update — Special to-go menu now available from
Anthony’s Beach Cafe for curbside pickup!
12:00pm – 7:00pm
until further notice
See their website for the menu.
I’m so happy to see Edmonds restaurants trying to make the best of a terrible situation. I’m also thankful our commercial rents are not as expensive as Seattle.
Pancaake Haus is doing take out orders.
We will add that
Hook at Perrinville is open for take out. Picked up a great dinner Friday night. If it’s possible, please support your favorite restaurants so they can make it through this time! We have some of the best restaurants in the state.
Noticed Rory’s isn’t on list. We picked up a to go order there. Great ribs!
They started at 3 pm for take out.
Their FB page, updated 11 hours ago, says, “In accordance with the shut down order of all restaurants and bars in Washington, Rory’s of Edmonds has decided to also close down our take-out option in an effort to keep all our employees and the local community safe during these unprecedented times.
We would like to thank you for your continued support and we hope all of you stay healthy and safe. ￼”
Great service to have this list, and to know it’s updated daily. Now we just have to use it. We dined out regularly but rarely did take-out. If we and everyone would take-out as regularly as we dined out, these businesses just might survive.
Thank you so much for doing this. Our family is intentionally picking 2 places each week to do take-out (more than we used to eat out) because we want to make sure all of our local businesses survive Coronaclypse. Question – what are Revelations and Canarino doing during this time?
Revelations according to their Facebook page:
Open…
New Hours: Tues thru Sunday nite: 1pm to 7:30pm….
Canarino, also according to Facebook page:
Open regular hours
In both cases of course there is no seating
Thanh Brothers Pho is closed I saw a sign on their window. I’ve called several times and no one is picking up.
Just a heads up, ChurchKey’s address is 109 4th Ave N. Looks like it’s listed as 199
Thanks for the list, it’s very helpful.
Now, what would be incredibly hilarious (and we do need a little levity) is if the Big Bopper Diner on Main was actually open during all this! : )
I have had my 3rd take out meal at 3 different restaurants, both because I am tired of my own cooking and I want to support our local restaurants. Each time I have been the only person there at the time of my pickup. Please do what you can to support these local businesses and their employees. We certainly want these restaurants to still be in business when this crisis is over. And thank you myedmondsnews for this list. Tonight I clicked on a few names listed, looked that the menu choices and made my decision. So much easier because you are here. This is also a reminder I need to support myedmondsnews!
Color me dense if I’ve missed it, but do we have – or can we have – any sort of standard ordering/pickup procedure at our restaurants to make the whole experience simpler and safer?
A huge thanks, though, to all involved in keeping food production going! During WWII bombed-out London shops posted “Business As Usual” signs. Well, it wasn’t “as usual,” but it was brave and good and confidence-building. Edmonds eateries aren’t “as usual” – but they are doing us great service. Hats off – and support them!
I wouldn’t call you dense but the reality is that every restaurant has a different and unique web site design, ‘engine’, and therefore cost to them. That is, they all work differently. Some will take credit cards via the site, and some won’t, for example. Some only do phone orders. It’s an inherently varied restaurant world.
I did notice that Rusty Pelican Cafe is not on the restaurant list. However, we are closed until further notice.
We have been trying to patronize one or two of our favorite restaurants each week, hoping to keep them afloat during this crisis. A particular shout-out to Caravan Kebab whose chef and owner spends his birthday (Christmas Day) each year feeding those in need. I can’t think of a better time to support his business and also . . . the food is delicious!
Yes, Caravan Kebab is a special place. Shahzad always does a great job. Our favorite for Mediterranean cuisine.
Just received an email from Scott’s Bar & Grill — they are offering a free kid’s meal with purchase of an adult entree. Offer is good through April 11, 2020. Call (425) 775-2561 to place a to-go order.
Another update that readers may want to know about — this time it’s about Anthony’s Beach Cafe —
Hours:
Wednesday – Sunday: 12:00pm – 7:00pm
Monday & Tuesday: Closed
Curbside pickup also available: (425) 771-4400
Lunch Special – 12:00pm-3:00pm
Beach Burger – $5
Seasoned and chargrilled then topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and grilled onion mayo.
Dinner Special – 3:00pm – 6:00pm
Double R Ranch Signature Top Sirloin – $16
A petite, hand cut top sirloin grilled to your liking.
Make it a Surf & Turf for $20!
Choice of Calamari, Crispy Oysters or Crispy Bay Scallops
I’d be great to update the list or provide a list of who is offering take and bake option. I’m all for supporting local establishments but due to COVID still spreading, I will only eat from an outside place if I can take it home and cook it to kill off any potential germs. So far the only options I’ve seen are Papa Murphy’s and Here and There food truck.
Hello: Engel’s Pub is now offering to-go items. Please check out website for a to-go menu. We also have packaged cocktails, wine, and beer to go with your food! engelsbar.com
Thanks for your support.