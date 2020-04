Black-capped Chickadees, one of our resident songbirds, are cavity nesters. They will use natural cavities, abandoned cavities of Downy Woodpeckers, and use nest boxes that are of appropriate dimensions and in suitable locations. They also excavate their own nesting cavities, as this bird was doing at the Edmonds Marsh. This is a curious cavity as it is vertical and will allow rain in. Time will tell whether the pair at work on this cavity will nest in it successfully.

— Photos by Carol Riddell