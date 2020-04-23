Washington Poison Center notes increase in poison exposures during the COVID-19 pandemic

The Washington Poison Center (WAPC) urges people to be cautious with cleaning products during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to WAPC data, the number of exposures to household cleaning products (bleach, soaps, detergents, and antiseptics) increased by 23% from the number of exposures reported at this time in 2019. Many household cleaning product exposures are related to COVID-19 transmission concerns and precautions.

“It is important that people follow good hand hygiene and disinfecting practices in households and businesses. However, it is also important to read labels carefully, follow instructions, and only use substances for their intended use,” says Dr. Erica Liebelt, WAPC Medical Director. “We are seeing adverse and toxic effects in people of all ages. These exposures are preventable with simple strategies.”

Examples of exposures being reported to the WAPC include:

Mixing cleaning chemicals together, which can inadvertently produce a toxic gas.

Using bleach and hydrogen peroxide to wash hands and faces, resulting in allergic reactions and skin rashes.

Using chemicals to wash and “disinfect” groceries and fresh produce.

Directly applying bleach and other chemicals to disinfect homemade masks, resulting in inhalation of toxic gases.

Young children getting into cleaning products left open and unattended.WAPC’s increase in exposures parallels a nationwide trend. When comparing calls during the first quarter of 2020 to that of 2019, poison centers in the United States noted a 20% increase in calls about cleaners.To prevent poisoning, the WAPC recommends the following strategies: