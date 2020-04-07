With schools closed for year, no spring prep sports either

Student athletes from Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace High Schools have participated in their final competitions of the school year as all high school sports in the Edmonds School District and throughout Washington state have been cancelled through June.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) confirmed on Monday that Gov. Jay Inslee’s executive order closing all state schools for the remainder of the school year included the cancellation of all extracurricular activities this spring, including high school sports. “This will include all regular season contests and practices as well as all postseason tournaments and championship events,” the WIAA announced in a press release.

The WIAA had hoped to hold season-ending spring sports state championships in late May, but conceded that with the mandated closure of schools announced on Monday the championship events will not take place.

The four Edmonds School District high schools all field spring teams in seven sports — baseball, girls softball, boys soccer, girls tennis, boys and girls track and boys and girls golf. Teams had begun practicing on March 2 in preparation for their 2020 seasons, but never saw any competitive action as schools were closed on March 16 in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Inslee’s initial order was to keep state schools closed through April 24; the governor extended that directive on Monday through the remainder of the school year.

The WIAA expressed support with the decision to cancel all 2020 prep spring sport seasons. “The decision was undoubtedly a difficult one for Governor Inslee,” theWIAA’s press release stated. “However, it was done so to keep the students and families of Washington safe.”

“The WIAA Executive Board and the WIAA staff feel for those students around the state that have had their seasons or careers cut short,” the statement continued. “This terrible disease has not only prevented students from creating lifelong memories through competition, it has limited the valuable lessons gained through participation in education-based athletics and activities.”

— By Doug Petrowski