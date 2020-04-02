Zinc closing its Edmonds location

After more than six years offering interior design services along with art, furniture, and home accessories, Zinc Art + Interiors is closing the doors of its Edmonds location, owner Laura Zeck said Thursday.

Zinc’s location in Seattle’s Pioneer Square will remain open, and a portion of the store’s inventory will be available online at ZINCcontemporary.com

“We are in the process of closing everything down,” Zeck said of her Edmonds business, located at 102 3rd Ave, just south of Main Street. “We have been struggling with the juggle between two locations for a while and in order to push forward we need to cut our costs.” According to Zeck, Zinc’s lease in Pioneer Square is actually less expensive than the Edmonds location.

“Pioneer Square has been key to reaching a larger audience and for now we will focus on that,” Zeck said. “We won’t say that we won’t be back to Edmonds — it’s just that for right now we need to make this very hard decision.”

Zeck says she is “so grateful for the 6.5 years we have had in Edmonds. Our clients have truly become friends. We have so loved being a part of this community — creating the Edmonds Localvore brand and events, taking part in the Art Walk and providing inspiration to locals and visitors alike.”

Founded in 2013, ZincContemporary has focused on represents emerging and mid-career artists “from the Pacific Northwest and beyond, recognized for their love of color, concept, and visual storytelling,” according to the company’s mission statement. In addition, the statement said that Zinc is particularly focus on supporting women artists and is “committed to making women in the art world visible and successful.”

— By Teresa Wippel