6th and Dayton intersection closure planned for May 4

Crews working on the Dayton Street Utility Improvements project in downtown Edmonds plan to close the 6th Avenue and Dayton Street intersection this Monday, May 4 to continue installing the new water main.

During this closure:

– Traffic through the 6th Avenue intersection will be restricted.

– Access to businesses, driveways and parking lots will be maintained.

– The sidewalks at the 6th and Dayton intersection will be closed; pedestrian detours will be in place.

Crews plan to close the 5th Avenue and Dayton Street intersection in mid-May to begin reconstructing it.

Visit www.edmondswa.gov/dayton-street-utility-improvements.html for regular updates.