Alicia Crank appointed to Snohomish County Tomorrow Steering Committee

Edmonds Planning Board member Alicia Crank has been appointed as a citizen representative on the Snohomish County Tomorrow Steering Committee.

Snohomish County Tomorrow is an inter-jurisdictional forum consisting of representatives from the county and 19 of the cities as well as the Tulalip Tribes. Its primary function is to oversee the Countywide Planning Policies), which are written policies used solely for the purpose of establishing a countywide framework from which the county and cities’ comprehensive plans are developed.

An Edmonds resident, Crank also serves on the Snohomish County Airport Commission.