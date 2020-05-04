From mail theft to speeding, police are seeing an uptick in some offenses related to the COVID-19 outbreak. There’s also an email scam that is upsetting a lot of people. Sgt. Damian Smith explains.
One Reply to “Ask the Edmonds Cop: What police are seeing during COVID-19 pandemic”
Leave a Reply
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
I’ve noticed many more bicycles traveling on sidewalks. Usually it’s an adult leading a couple of children, but a few days ago we encountered 5 adults on Main St. It is my understanding that bicycles are not allowed on sidewalks. If this has not already been covered it would be a good future topic for Ask the Edmonds Cop.