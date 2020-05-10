Baby salmon heading to sea

About 6,000 baby salmon were released into Lunds Gulch Creek in Meadowdale Beach Park on Friday for their journey to sea. These chum salmon fry started as eggs in January from the Suquamish Tribe’s Grover Creek Hatchery that were hatched and fed in tanks at upper Lunds Gulch Creek and at St. Thomas More Parish School. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students could not participate in the release, but hopefully will get to see the surviving salmon in four years when they return to the creek as adult spawners.