Blue ribbons send messages of hope and thanks

The blue ribbons sprouting on trees and businesses in downtown Edmonds are more than just decoration.

“Blue is the color of hope,” said Elise Hegrat of Edmonds Noon Rotary, who is spearheading the effort to bring a bright note into these times of shuttered businesses, masks, social distance and quarantine. “We were looking for a way to say thanks to everyone in Edmonds who is making the extra effort to get us through these rough times — businesses that are staying open, first responders, health care workers, and all who are going above and beyond for the sake of community. And for all in our town, it’s a message of hope and a promise of better times to come.”

Hegrat, fellow Rotarians Libby Freese, Brenda Carrithers (who designed and made the ribbons) and Scott James, and Rotary associate Larry Lupescu were busy on Friday afternoon hanging ribbons and bows on trees, businesses and public buildings, spreading the message of hope and thanks to the community.

“We’re all in this together,” remarked Hegrat. “Edmonds is such an amazing community. I hope when people see these ribbons they’ll know that not only will we get through this, we’ll come out better than ever.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel