Brier leads state in completing the 2020 census

As of May 21, Brier was the best responding municipality in Washington state with 84.5% of households having returned their census questionnaire. The city has also cracked the “Top 100” nationally — coming in at 94th out of 19,181 U.S. municipalities.. And, of municpalities with a population greater than 5,000, it’s the 16th most responsive in the country.

Edmonds has a 76.3% response rate, Mountlake Terrace is at 70.7% and Lynnwood comes in at 67.0%.

A total of 68.7% of Snohomish County households have responded to the 2020 Census, which is just 1 percentage point below the county’s 2010 response rate of 69.7% and means Snohomish County is the fifth best performing of Washington’s 39 counties for census response. Overall, nearly two-thirds of Washington households have responded, making Washington the sixth most responsive state in the U.S.