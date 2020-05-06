City Council hears latest on Edmonds’ Highway 99 revitalization plans

The Edmonds City Council Tuesday night received an update on the city’s efforts to revitalize the 2.3-mile stretch of Highway 99 running through Edmonds, including the next segment of roadway staff has identified as the best candidate for grant funding.

The Edmonds section of the highway runs from 244th Street Southwest to 212th Street Southwest, and also includes portions owned by Snohomish County (unincorporated Esperance), and the cities of Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood.

Phase 1 of the project, discussed earlier this year, involves installing landscaped medians along the entire centerline to improve both safety and aesthetics, at an estimated cost of $8.15 million. The project would also include a pedestrian-activated HAWK signal between 238th and 228th Street Southwest. Design and right of way work would be conducted between June 2020 and May 2021, with construction running from July 2021 through December 2022.

Edmonds had already received a $10 million allocation from the Washington State Legislature for the entire Highway 99 project scope — to be provided during the 2021-23 biennium — although in 2017 the city got a $1 million advance on that money, which was used to begin design work. Completing revitalization of the entire Highway 99 project corridor is estimated to cost $184 million — with the project done in segments over 15 years.

The city recently submitted a Highway Safety Improvement Program Grant for $2 million to be used toward funding Phase 1, and expects to hear back on the project by December of this year, Public Works Director Phil Williams said. In addition, a federal Surface Transportation Project grant application available through the Puget Sound Regional Council is due in mid-May to fund design work on what city officials are proposing for the second Highway 99 project: the section of roadway from 224th Street Southwest to 220th Street Southwest.

This segment has been identified for several reasons, Williams said. For starters, it is located within Edmonds and coordination will not be needed with other jurisdictions (other segments share borders with Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace). It also has the highest accident rates along Edmonds’ Highway 99 frontage and includes Edmonds’ busiest intersection, with more than 50,000 vehicles per day passing through. Finally, the area includes several older buildings that might offer opportunities for redevelopment.

The estimated cost for this second segment would be $26.5 million, although that includes undergrounding of utilities, which some councilmembers expressed concern about it as an unnecessary expense.

In other business, the council:

Approved a three-month extension of a wastewater treatment agreement between the cities of Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace, Olympic View Water and Sewer District and the Ronald Sewer District. (A longer contract will be discussed after meeting agenda restrictions are lifted related to Gov. Inslee’s stay-at-home orders that require remote council meetings.)

Agreed to meet as a “committee of the whole” — rather than holding separate committee meetings — for the duration of Gov. Inslee’s stay-at-home restrictions requiring remote meetings.

Further discussed a proposed Crisis Financial Management Policy — first introduced during the April 14 council meeting — with updates related to how and when the council will be brought in on mayoral decisions involving expenditure increases and transfers of fund balances during a crisis. Councilmembers asked Finance Director Scott James if he could provide more details on the city’s financial situation in light of COVID-19, and James promised that such information would be forthcoming in the next few weeks.

Reviewed the city code related to the city’s comprehensive emergency management plan, and agreed to talk more about it in two weeks.

— By Teresa Wippel