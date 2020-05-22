City of Edmonds Finance Director Scott James has left

City of Edmonds Finance Director Scott James is no longer with the city, My Edmonds News has learned.

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson said Friday afternoon that he couldn’t comment on James’ status until after the council votes on an employee separation agreement as part of its Tuesday, May 26 consent agenda. The council agenda item does not name James specifically, but instead refers to “subject employment” that will end on June 1, 2020. The agenda item states that the council must authorize the mayor to sign the separation agreement, adding that the employee has already signed the agreement.

My Edmonds News received confirmation of James’ departure from a source who requested anonymity.

James had been the city’s finance director since March 2014, when he was hired by former Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling.

Prior to coming to Edmonds, James spent seven years as finance director for the City of Mukilteo. He had also worked for the City of Edmonds earlier in his career, serving as a staff accountant from 1998 to 2005.

As finance director, James oversaw development of the city budget, as well as the city’s finance and IT departments. He was also active in the community, serving as president of Edmonds Noon Rotary Club and participating in Rotary community outreach activities.