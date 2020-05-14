City of Edmonds to begin summer 2020 paving work next week

Starting Monday, May 18, the City of Edmonds will start paving approximately 3½ lane miles of streets at various locations throughout the city — with completion scheduled for July.

The work will involve grinding off the top two inches of old pavement and replacing it with new asphalt pavement. After the work is complete, residents will notice an improved pavement surface and smoother, quieter streets.

This year, the City of Edmonds will install several streets reinforced with Kevlar, the material used in bullet-proof vests.

“We don’t expect anyone to shoot at our streets!” joked Ryan Hague, capital projects manager. “Adding Kevlar fibers directly to the asphalt mix adds strength, toughness, and durability to our pavement.”

The Kevlar-reinforced roads will last longer and require less maintenance over time than non-reinforced roads. They are also more resistant to cracking, rutting, and potholes. According to a city announcement, these benefits will enhance the safety and sustainability of city infrastructure in a cost-effective manner.

You can visit overlays.edmondswa.gov for a map of impacted streets and regular schedule updates. Here’s the planned schedule:

The city said it is committed to the safety of its staff, contractors, and the general public and will follow state mandates and the latest guidance from health authorities regarding construction activities.

Drivers should expect delays for lane shifts and traffic control operations during work hours (7 a.m.-5 p.m.). Use caution when driving through the construction zones for the safety of construction workers, the traveling public, and pedestrians.

Questions should be directed to Ryan Hague at 425-771-0220 or send an email to ryan.hague@edmondswa.gov.